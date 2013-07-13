DC Nation puts a new spin on a ’70s Wonder Woman and Teen Titans

(CBR) In “Parasite,” Starfire acquires a space parasite, and insists on treating it like a pet. The parasite succeeds in winning over all of the Titans except Robin, who alone sees the growing organism as the threat it is. The episode airs Tuesday, July 2 at 7:30 PM on Cartoon Network. TEEN TITANS GO! © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. TEEN TITANS and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © DC Comics Plus, Wonder Woman channels her inner 1970s California television detective in a clip from an all-new DC Nation short written and directed by Robert Valley.