DC Nation puts a new spin on a ’70s Wonder Woman and Teen Titans

and 07.13.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

(CBR) In “Parasite,” Starfire acquires a space parasite, and insists on treating it like a pet. The parasite succeeds in winning over all of the Titans except Robin, who alone sees the growing organism as the threat it is. The episode airs Tuesday, July 2 at 7:30 PM on Cartoon Network. TEEN TITANS GO! © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. TEEN TITANS and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © DC Comics Plus, Wonder Woman channels her inner 1970s California television detective in a clip from an all-new DC Nation short written and directed by Robert Valley.

