DC opens talent search to contribute a page for new ‘Harley Quinn’ series

(CBR) DC Comics is looking for one unknown talent to contribute one page of artwork to their latest launch.
In a post attributed to Co-Publishers Dan DiDio and Jim Lee, the company announced an “Open Talent Search” to find an artist for one page of “Harley Quinn” #0 – the new monthly series by Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner. The prelude issue to the regular adventures of the Joker’s girlfriend will also feature work from Conner, Paul Pope, Bruce Timm and more.
To enter, artists will have to sign a release and complete one four-panel page whose script has been posted at DCETalentSearch.com. DiDio and Lee will apparently pick the final winner themselves.
“Harley Quinn” #0 launches this November.
Yes, and did we notice what one of the panels is supposed to be?
“Harley sitting naked in a bathtub with toasters, blow dryers, blenders, appliances all dangling above the bathtub and she has a cord that will release them all. We are watching the moment before the inevitable death. Her expression is one of “oh well, guess that’s it for me” and she has resigned herself to the moment that is going to happen.”
DC Comics, which recently quashed the wedding of Batgirl and her fiancée because they’re both women, is now advertising for artists by inviting them to draw a naked, suicidal woman.
Do they really not grasp the problem?