DC opens talent search to contribute a page for new ‘Harley Quinn’ series

and 09.06.13 5 years ago

(CBR) DC Comics is looking for one unknown talent to contribute one page of artwork to their latest launch.

In a post attributed to Co-Publishers Dan DiDio and Jim Lee, the company announced an “Open Talent Search” to find an artist for one page of “Harley Quinn” #0 – the new monthly series by Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner. The prelude issue to the regular adventures of the Joker’s girlfriend will also feature work from Conner, Paul Pope, Bruce Timm and more.

To enter, artists will have to sign a release and complete one four-panel page whose script has been posted at DCETalentSearch.com. DiDio and Lee will apparently pick the final winner themselves.

“Harley Quinn” #0 launches this November.

