DC’s fairy-tale epic ‘Fables’ set for the big screen with new writer and director

If you’re an “Arrested Development” fan, you probably pride yourself on being able to pick up all the levels of the various jokes that are piled on with an almost breathtaking density, but even the nerdiest of fans probably missed one of the weirdest inside beats this season. There are a number of jokes in the new series built around that weird early-’90s tax shelter production of “Fantastic Four” that was supposed to lock down the rights for Roger Corman, and on their own, those jokes are a bunch of fun.
But if you pay close attention, you’ll spot Josh Trank and Jeremy Slater in the episodes, and that’s a joke that won’t fully pay off until Fox releases their in-development reboot of “Fantastic Four,” which Josh Trank is set to direct, and which Jeremy Slater worked on as a writer. The notion of layering in a gag that won’t even fully make sense for a few years is one of the many reasons I love “Arrested Development.”
Maybe if they do another season they can plan to work in a joke about “Fables,” based on Bill Willingham’s 11-year-old comic series about fairy tale characters who had to flee their world and hide in modern-day New York. David Heyman, who produced the “Harry Potter” series, is set to bring the series to the big screen with Nikolaj Arcel directing and Jeremy Slater writing. Arcel directed last year’s “A Royal Affair,” which I did not end up seeing. I’d love to hear what it was that got Heyman to tap Marcel for the job, and I’ll certainly check out “A Royal Affair” to see for myself.
Slater, though… I get it. His unproduced script “Man Of Tomorrow” really makes the case for him writing these big comic movies, because it shows off his familiarity with archetypes and his ability to turn those into something humanly recognizable. I hope they crack this one, because it’s a hell of a series. I do worry that ABC’s “Once Upon A Time” might dilute the market a bit because of how similar they are in the broad description. What Willingham does with the idea, though, is powerful and fascinating, and he has a great understanding of myth and fantasy.
Full disclosure: Slater and I are repped by the same managers, but that has nothing to do with my excitement. He’s a writer who I feel is already overdue for his big moment, and this project is a huge step in the right direction.
“Once Upon a Time” the movie?
Or maybe Once Upon A TIme except good.
You do know that ‘Fables’ was originally released years before ‘Once Upon a Time’ first aired?
That won’t matter to the general public who don’t read comic books.
If you’ve ever read Fables, you’ll know that what Willingham does with his comic is miles above anything the networks have done with the Fairy Tale genre…
It is so much more than Once Upon a Time, though I like that, too. I am very excited for this to happen. I was disappointed that all of the talk of it becoming a tv series didn’t come to fruition.
Not to be picky, but the art above is from its spinoff, Fairest, not Fables itself.
I wonder as to the rating of such a film. A lot of the nitty gritty is likely to be lost if they try for a PG13. That would be a damn shame. I don’t think it would do Fables justice. It would be sort of watered down from the get-go.
But I absolutely don’t expect anything else. These days if a comic-book/fantasy film is R rated, it sticks to one tone. It’s a horror movie or a dark comedy, usually. I highly doubt they’d include the R rated material in Fables AND include the levity and sweetness in it. They’ll go for the broad audience and give it that PG13.
It’s going to be a tough series to crack without cutting a lot of it out which is a dam shame. What would I give to see an adaptation on HBO or even AMC but sadly with that crap ‘Once Upon a Time’ being so similar I doubt another network would go for it. Which is too vad since ‘Fables’ could easily be a superior show.
Drew – Regarding Slater’s spec ‘Man of Tomorrow’, any chance you could elaborate your thoughts on it? The log line I read awhile back immediately fascinated me but I can’t find much more online regarding it.
Sadly it seems like Once Upon A Time might screw the pooch on this thing, which is sad because obviously Fables came first
Psst..hey Drew, send me a PDF of Man Of Tomorrow and the FF Reboot screenplay. I promise I will keep it on the down-low, knowhutimean?