De La Soul is making its entire catalog available for free download

02.13.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

De La Soul”s 1989 debut album “3 Feet High and Rising” gave us hits like “Me, Myself and I” – which you can hear below – and starting tomorrow (Feb. 14) at 11 am EST, you can own that song and every other in the group”s catalog. The music will be available for 25 hours at De La Soul”s website.

The pioneering hip-hop group is releasing its music in honor of “3 Feet High and Rising” turning 25 next month. De La Soul member Posdnuous told Rolling Stone the group wanted to give something back to its fans.

“It’s about allowing our fans who have been looking and trying to get a hold of our music to have access to it,” Posdnuous said. “Its been too long where our fans haven’t had access to everything. This is our way of showing them how much we love them.”

Many of De La Soul”s songs feature unlicensed samples and cannot be sold at iTunes or other retailers. Posdnuous said the group has “been working very hard to get that solved.”

In the next few weeks, De La Soul will begin releasing new songs from its forthcoming album “You’re Welcome.” The act will certainly have a lot of thank yous coming its way. 

