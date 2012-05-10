De Niro, Douglas gearing up for wild times in ‘Last Vegas’

Robert De Niro and Michael Douglas are hitting the Vegas Strip for a new comedy.

The Oscar-winning duo are confirmed to star in “Last Vegas,” a film about four old friends who travel to Sin City for a weekend of debauchery after Billy Gerson (Douglas), the lone bachelor left among them, decides to tie the knot. De Niro will play Paddy Connelly, a “party-averse” member of the group who reluctantly agrees to go on the trip.

It’s been a big day in casting for Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones – the latter was confirmed for a role in the “Red” sequel that was announced earlier this afternoon.

Douglas was last seen in the Steven Soderbergh actioner “Haywire”, while De Niro starred in the Paul Weitz drama “Being Flynn” earlier this year. He’ll next be seen in the Rodrigo Cortes horror film “Red Lights” (July 13) opposite Cillian Murphy, Elizabeth Olsen and Sigourney Weaver (Sundance review) and “The Silver Linings Playbook” (November 21), a new comedy from David O. Russell that also stars Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Tucker, among others.

