De Niro, Pfeiffer, Swank and Kutcher ready to crash ‘New Year’s Eve’

New Line’s holiday romantic comedy franchise is making plans for “New Year’s Eve.” After the success of “Valentine’s Day,” the Warner Bros. division decided to bring director Gary Marshall back for another ensemble celebrity fest. This time, however, the actors being recruited are of a more prestigious variety…sort of.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, Hilary Swank and Ashton Kutcher are considering roles in the new event comedy. Unlike “Valentine’s Day” which was set in Los Angeles, “New Year’s” will take place in New York City (cue the Times Square countdown scene) and also has “Glee’s” Lea Michele and Abigail Breslin on board.

De Niro, who will appear in “Little Fockers” this Christmas, will step into the comfortable shoes of a bitter man dying in a hospital. Pfeiffer will once again play an executive secretary (anyone remember “Batman Returns”?) who becomes unusually spontaneous over the course of the night. Swank will spend most of her screen time producing the Times Square New Year’s Eve show and Kutcher will portray a guy who never has a good time on the holiday (it’s unclear if he’s playing the same character from “Valentine’s Day”).

So far, the cast is considerably less femme fatale and more prestigious than “Valentine’s Day” with two two-time Academy Award winners (De Niro, Swank) and two nominees (Pfeiffer and Breslin) cast so far.

It’s worth noting De Niro and Pfeiffer previously starred together in Matthew Vaughn’s “Stardust.”

Production is expected to begin in mid-December in the big apple with an appropriate December 2011 release on tap.

