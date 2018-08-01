DC

Poor Robin can’t catch a break, y’know? The Boy Wonder was the victim of cyber-bulling after the internet ruthlessly (and rightfully) mocked him for telling a bunch of hired goons what he thinks of Batman in the Titans trailer, and, oh yeah, he was ruthlessly murdered by the Joker and Harley Quinn in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. To add insult to fatal injury, his death, unlike Jimmy Olsen’s, occurred off-screen. But which Robin was it? In the comics, the Joker infamously kills Jason Todd (although he was, of course, eventually resurrected and became the Red Hood), but in Zack Snyder’s vision, the Robin whose suit is spray-painted with “HAHAHA JOKE’S ON YOU BATMAN” is Dick Grayson.

When a fan asked Snyder on [social media platform] Vero if it was indeed Jason Todd who died, Snyder responded, “Richard.” As in Dick Grayson, the first Robin and the beloved Boy Wonder. Snyder also revealed that he always intended for Grayson to stay dead, whether time travel did or didn’t play a role in his original vision for a two-part Justice League saga (which was teased in BvS before being abandoned). However, he did say the original plan might have been to bring Dick back after Snyder’s Robin of choice was introduced: Carrie Kelley. “Stay dead… till Carrie,” Snyder wrote. (Via)

Carrie Kelley, the first female Robin, was introduced in Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, which was a gritty influence on Dawn of Justice. But alas, that plan never came to fruition, unlike DC’s occasionally successful objective to make a Marvel-inspired “cinematic universe,” which Snyder apparently isn’t a fan of. When a fan on Vero asked if Snyder would agree that he was “going for an arc that wasn’t concerned with having spin off films and it would have been a self contained world,” like The Dark Knight trilogy, the director replied, “Yes.”

The next film in the DC Extended Universe, Aquaman, comes out December.

(Via Den of Geek)