Deadmau5 fires back at Disney over copyright infringement

(CBR) Bristling for a fight with Disney over its bid to prevent him from trademarking his signature mouse-head logo, DJ/producer Deadmau5 has wasted no time in returning fire.

Rolling Stone reports the progressive-house performer is accusing the entertainment giant of using one of his songs in an animated short without permission. Linking to a Disney.com video featuring footage from classic Mickey Mouse cartoons set to the tune of Deadmau5′s 2009 track “Ghosts ‘n” Stuff,” the DJ tweeted, “Okay mouse, I never gave Disney a liscene [sic] to use my track. So. we emailed you a C&D.”

He followed that with photos of the cease-and-desist letter, which accuses Disney of copyright and trademark infringement, and demands the removal of the video. “Have a magical fucking day!” Deadmau5 wrote in the accompanying tweet.

“Can I has trademark now? thnks,” he wrote in a follow-up. “I wish Disney wasnt such a ‘corperation” [sic]. We could have done great things together.”

Disney on Tuesday filed a 117-page notice of opposition to Deadmau5′s application to trademark his “mau5head” logo, which inspired the headpiece the DJ has worn during performances for the past decade. The company claims it”s too similar to the iconic Mickey Mouse silhouette that”s been a key part of its consumer products since at least 1955.

Oppositions to trademark applications are filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and initially reviewed by trademark examining attorneys. Decisions can be appealed to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, a body established by the trademark office. Judgments of the TTAB may in turn be appealed in federal court.

