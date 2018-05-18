‘Deadpool 2’ Has Already Crushed A Box Office Record

#Deadpool #Weekend Box Office
05.18.18 1 hour ago

FOX

Deadpool 2 somehow managed to top its predecessor as a film, and it appears that Ryan Reynolds’ fast-talking antihero has also recaptured lighting in a bottle. On that second note, the sequel has already (as of Friday morning) flattened a box office record set only last year.

The record in question, of course, would be a Thursday night preview statistic and, more specifically, the one for an R-rated feature film. Last September, the It remake raked in $13.5 million on that first evening, and Deadpool 2 has now pulled off an astounding $18.6 million for Thursday previews. For an R-rated film (and the first film with a score that scored a parental advisory sticker, courtesy of Tyler Bates and selections that include “Holy Sh*tballs” and “You Can’t Stop This Mother F***er”), that’s more than an impressive take.

While this number doesn’t come close to Avengers: Infinity War‘s $39 million for Thursday night previews, Deadpool 2 did barely beat Jurassic World‘s $18.5 million on the same occasion. How will the rest of the weekend shake out for the Merc With A Mouth and pals? Predictions have the sequel at least beating the original’s $138 million opening weekend, and probably much more.

As far as counterprogramming goes, Jane Fonda, star of the Book Club (also arriving in theaters today), has sent a message to Ryan Reynolds in hopes that at least some moviegoers will be drawn to something else rather than his “tight red outfit.” Good luck, ladies.

(Via Box Office Mojo)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Deadpool#Weekend Box Office
TAGSbox officeDeadpoolFoxWEEKEND BOX OFFICE

Listen To This

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 1 week ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP