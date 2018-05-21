Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Did you know that on-again, off-again Batman foe and all-around vicious guy Deathstroke was around before Marvel’s Deadpool? It’s true. Even though Deadpool creators Fabian Cicieza and Rob Liefeld recognized the similarities in the costume/name/general love of killing when they created the character, they decided to just go with it and make a genre-busting goof on their assassin instead of traversing down the serious route like DC.

Now we’re here, with Deathstroke still selling comics and showing up in Batman video games (and Justice League), but he by no means has the top two biggest openings for an R-rated movie ever. Deadpool is a blockbuster star now, so all Deathstroke can do is fall back on the sad reality that he came first, and is most popular currently in Teen Titans, a cartoon that should be pretty big when it opens on July 27. Still, it’s no Deadpool 2 (until box office receipts prove otherwise).

So here’s Will Arnett, as Deathstroke, calling out Deadpool from a hole he sledgehammered in the fourth wall.

“Let me tell ya a little something about Deadpool. My name is Slade Wilson. His name is Wade Wilson. My costume, like, rocks and his is just a copy. I fight a whole team of Teen Titans and he fights one angry dude. I’m like way cooler in every way. Deadpool might have a sequel but remember, he’s just a rip-off of me. It’s time to drain the Pool. But sure, go see his movie because it comes out before mine.”

Ironically, this is a master(death)stroke of marketing, catching that Deadpool 2 wave while plugging your own movie while people are Googling “Deadpool 2.” Well done, DC. You’ve learned the ways of Wade Wilson, who wouldn’t be here without you.

