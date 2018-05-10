It took years of begging, pleading, and a violent proof of concept from Ryan Reynolds to get Deadpool made, and as we know that paid off. The first film was one of the biggest hits of 2016, so of course Deadpool himself is pleased to be part of a highly-successful franchise. He’s made that clear in the 4th-wall destroying marketing. But would the sequel be good? The first film was a pleasant little surprise of a flick, and most viewers had no idea what they were getting into with the kinda-sorta X-Men movie. With the element of surprise missing, how would viewers react?
With the first screenings emptying out and an embargo still in place for reviews until next week, reviewers are tweeting what they can, which is almost all overwhelming praise. Especially for the post-credit scene(s). Let’s take a look at the joyful applauding of what seems to be a bigger, better, weirder, bloodier, more violent film that also manages to be funnier.
This is better than the test screenings. Maybe the reshoots went well.
Thanks for reminding me to get a ticket, snagged a solo middle seat for dolby opening night
Spoiler alert – mike Ryan is still a fuck tart
Do we trust reviews with the wrong info?
Off topic, notice how there was no article at Uproxx about the NY attorney general and his sexual abuse case? Calling his victims “brown slaves”…hmm, wonder if it’s bc he’s a (D)…..
And no article about the recently released NK American prisoners either…….
when I take a hard shit, I call those my brown slaves.
@Fathead I just envisioned myself saying “that’s right buddy, you show that turd who’s boss!” as Tom Arnold in Austin Powers.
@Fathead I call mine TadTrickles.