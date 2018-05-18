20th Century Fox

WARNING: Spoilers for Deadpool 2 appear below.

As UPROXX’s Vince Mancini’s Deadpool 2 review indicated, the return of the Ryan Reynolds’ Merc With A Mouth surpasses most expectations, proving that the first film was no fluke. New players emerged with both Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beets) injecting more badassery into the franchise, although some might say there wasn’t nearly enough Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Breanna Hildebrand) in the mix. However, early critic reactions almost unanimously relayed how the film’s end credit scenes were exceptional.

Indeed, these may be the most satisfying credits scenes of any superhero film, and with each successive scene, people roared with laughter during Thursday night showtimes. Let’s break down what happened, shall we?

1. Negasonic Fixes The Time-Travel Device: Along with her girlfriend, Yoiki (Shioli Kutsuna), Negasonic resurrects Cable’s time-travel device that was supposedly out of commission after two uses. Deadpool nabs the gadget and disappears, which leaves Negasonic wondering aloud what they’ve done.

2. Deadpool Saves His Girlfriend: The antihero travels back in time to save Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) from being murdered by killing their assailant with a cream-cheese spreader. While Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time” plays, he then decides to name their unborn child Cher after all.

3. Deadpool Rescues Ordinary Peter: He then decides to revisit the site where most of his X-Force recruits (which included Terry Crews as Bedlam, and Brad Pitt, hilariously, as Vanisher) perished in terrible ways. He chooses only to save the life of Peter (Rob Delaney) while instructing him to run far, far away and forget the mission.

4. Deadpool Kills Weapon XI: A well-known (and maligned by Deadpool fans) scene from X-Men Origins: Wolverine materializes to show Wade Wilson as a mouthless mutant. Right after Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine quips, “Stryker finally found a way to shut you up,” Deadpool enters the frame and pumps bullets into Weapon XI, putting him out of his misery while declaring, “Just fixing the timeline.”

5. Deadpool Kills (And Saves) Ryan Reynolds: A younger-looking, idealistic Ryan Reynolds is shown marveling at the Green Lantern script in his hands, remarking on how he’s finally catching a big career break. At that moment, blood spatters all over the script after Deadpool shoots him in the back of his head, saving him from the worst career move ever. Deadpool then declares, “You’re welcome, Canada.”

And as screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick previously told UPROXX, there was an additional credits scene that showed Deadpool traveling way back in time to kill baby Hitler. The scene rubbed test audiences the wrong way, so it was cut from Deadpool 2‘s final version.