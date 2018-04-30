‘Deadpool 2’ Photos Finally Confirm A New Mutant’s Identity

04.30.18

Deadpool 2 is tracking for a $150 million opening weekend and has been releasing trailers and photos to introduce the members of Deadpool’s new X-Force. One of those team members, Peter (played by Rob Delaney), has no mutant powers, but he’s part of the team anyway, seen skydiving into action in the final trailer.

The character also has his own Twitter account, where he revealed over the weekend which mutant is being played by Bill Skarsgård (who also played Pennywise in the It remake).

