‘Deadpool 3’ Will Not Be Disney-fied

Entertainment Editor
02.06.19

Fox

The first Deadpool movie broke eleven box office records at the time of its release, including highest grossing R-rated movie and largest R-rated opening weekend, despite having a modest budget of approximately $58 million. Deadpool 2 was also rated R, and it’s now the highest-grossing X-Men movie, unseating Deadpool‘s $783 million gross with an almost $786 million worldwide box office. Another R-rated X-Men movie, Logan, is in fourth place with $619 million, so obviously there’s an audience for R-rated X-men movies.

Deadpool 2 did get a PG-13 cut, Once Upon A Deadpool, which was released after Disney acquired Fox for $71.3 billion. This led to a joke in one of the advertisements for Once Upon A Deadpool: “Why PG-13? It’s a family movie. Also money. Also Disney.”

Disney’s acquisition of Fox (and its mutants) has also led to rumors that R-rated Deadpool movies might no longer be allowed. Even titular Deadpool Ryan Reynolds was asking questions:

