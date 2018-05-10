Deadpool x David Beckham x an overdue apology 😂 #Deadpool2pic.twitter.com/XvZIcX452k — UPROXX (@UPROXX) May 10, 2018

The lead-up to Deadpool 2 has been, naturally, full of flotsam from FOX and Ryan Reynolds, which shall work because that’s how the Merc With A Mouth operates. He’s always too much, which is part of his charm, but it’s no wonder that Hugh Jackman (who is still retired as Wolverine) went into deadpan mode on GMA while urging Ryan Reynolds to “back it up a little. Play a little hard to get. It’s not sexy.” Well, Deadpool doesn’t play that way, which is why this new promo spot — of him apologizing to David Beckham — is so great.

The spot shows Beckham watching the first Deadpool and rolling his eyes when Wade Wilson bemoans his new face while telling his roommate, “Looks are everything. You ever heard David Beckham speak? It’s like he mouth-sexed a can of helium.” As if by magic, Deadpool asks for forgiveness from Goldenballs with a text, followed by a doorbell ring, which launches an apology tour.

Deadpool delivers cookies, a mariachi group, and balloons to no avail. He even sucks some helium while asking, “Too soon?” Only when Wade shows up with FIFA World Cup tickets does Beckham relent for a hug, and Deadpool takes things too far. At which point, Beckham pretends to not know about the voice joke while remarking that he thought Deadpool was apologizing for much of Ryan Reynolds’ body of work. Yes, he goes for the Green Lantern jugular.

Final score? 1-0, Beckham brutally takes down Deadpool.