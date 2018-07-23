A Young ‘Deadpool’ Fan Gave Ryan Reynolds A Taste Of His Own Medicine At Comic-Con

#Ryan Reynolds #Deadpool
07.22.18

Ryan Reynolds and the folks behind Deadpool 2 had a fun time at Comic-Con. The uncut version of Deadpool 2 was a hit and even featured a deleted credits scene where the Merc With A Mouth traveled way back to do what Jeb Bush wanted to back during the 2016 campaign. But it was the panel that provided the cool moments, with Reynolds, Zazie Beetz, and others taking questions from fans. One young fan hit Reynolds with the snark and grabbed the spotlight:

“My question’s for Ryan but the other cast members can answer as well,” the fan said before Reynolds jumped in.

“Oh, shit. Something’s coming I can see it,” he joked.

“Um … if you’ll let me finish,” the fan responded, causing the audience to gasp…

“If you could be any superhero besides Lady Deadpool, who would you be?”

“Did you say besides Lady Deadpool?,” asked Reynolds, adding, “God, I love you.”

TAGSDeadpooldeadpool 2Ryan ReynoldsSDCCSDCC 2018

