20th Century Fox

As Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige teased at the end of his “Phase Four” panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, former 20th Century Fox properties like the X-Men movies and the Fantastic Four have been added back to the Marvel roster. Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed as much on Tuesday, saying that the hugely popular Deadpool titles were also a part of the mix. The problem is, how can these very, very R-rated movies fit into the decidedly more family-friendly MCU?

According to Variety‘s Brent Lang, that’s precisely what many at Disney and Marvel Studios are currently debating about behind closed doors. And it seems that a rather ingenious — or at least feasible — solution is being considered. Per Lang’s sources, “there are debates about whether Deadpool can move seamlessly between R-rated solo outings and PG-13 rated MCU movies.”

In other words, Deadpool 3 and other solo outings featuring Ryan Reynolds’ wise-cracking (and murderous) mercenary would stay true to the first two films’ harsher ratings. Whenever the “Merc with a Mouth” is tossed in along with many other characters in one of the larger Avengers team-ups, or cameos in another MCU character’s own film, the nature of his rhetoric and action would be toned down a bit to appease the MPAA and Disney’s more family-focused audiences.

Whether or not Disney and Marvel Studios adopt this particular course of action — or something like it — remains to be seen. Either way, here’s to hoping that Feige and company don’t scare Reynolds and his creative team off with their plans for Wade Wilson’s future in the MCU.

(Via Variety)