The ‘Deadpool 2’ PG-13 Cut Will Feature Fred Savage And A Christmas-y Title

News & Culture Writer
11.05.18

Remember all that talk last week about how Ryan Reynolds and the Deadpool 2 writers had secretly shot some new scenes for a PG-13 version of the film? Not only did it actually happen, but the new project also involves a series of cameos by grownup The Princess Bride star Fred Savage and a decidedly Christmas-ier new title, Once Upon a Deadpool. That’s according to Reynolds himself, who spoke to Deadline about the new version of the hugely popular superhero sequel.

“Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006,” said Reynolds. “I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining.”

Interestingly, Reynolds leaked Savage’s involvement in the project back in September, when he posted a photo of the actor on Twitter doing his best sick-kid-in-bed impression. Reynolds, meanwhile, is wearing Deadpool’s red suit and Santa’s hat while reading from a picture book that features Deadpool 2‘s take on Juggernaut. Without any context, however, nobody really knew what Reynolds’s Deadpool/Savage was all about.

As for the actor’s first condition, some of the proceeds for Once Upon a Deadpool, which will have a limited engagement in select theaters from December 12th through Christmas Eve, will be going to charity. “Because it’s the season of giving,” Reynolds explained, “we will also be giving $1 for every ticket sold to F-ck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer just for this limited time and campaign.”

(Via Deadline)

