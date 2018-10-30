20th Century Fox

The Deadpool films relished their R-rated status and consistently informed audiences as much while breaking that fourth wall. So when news circulated this summer of a PG-13 cut on the way, people asked the obvious question … why? Yet as it turns out, Ryan Reynolds did in fact don the suit (yes, the one that makes him “actually taste my own genitals”) again to film some fresh scenes for the new cut, as recently revealed to SlashFilm by screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

The PG-13 cut, presumably, will allow Deadpool 2 not only to screen in China but will also be a Christmas release, so it’s a nice little gift, since there won’t technically be a Deadpool 3 (the Merc with a Mouth will likely lead an X-Force movie, though). Wernick further explained why and how this happened:

“We definitely shot new stuff. And recently too. After Deadpool 2 came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let’s make a PG-13 movie and more, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about Deadpool.’ We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan [Reynolds] who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio. They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Fire up the cameras.'”

Wernick also explained that this cut won’t only appeal to the younger crowd (and let’s be honest, many of them did see the R-rated version in theaters or on DVD by now), but he also thinks adults will enjoy the changes. “I think it’s subversive enough,” he stated. “[A]nd fun and creative and something that only Deadpool could do.” Reese added that this is “not appreciably” a new film, and the story of Deadpool 2 will stay the same, yet there’s no word on whether the movie’s post-credits insanity will remain intact (probably not?). This sounds counterproductive, but given that the anti-hero prevailed against all odds with two insanely successful, crowdpleasing films, it’s safe to trust that Deadpool can also be entertaining in PG-13 form. You can bet your chimichangas on it.

