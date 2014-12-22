Dear Academy: Please don’t forget these contenders

For many Academy members, the holidays are not just about celebrating with family and friends. The Christmas through New Year's Day break has another important purpose: screener viewing. Yes, this is the time of year when the membership catches up on all the films they wanted to see in the theater and missed or have been told they really need to watch. Most members probably got through a significant portion of their screener pile over the Thanksgiving weekend, but this is the week where many of the December releases finally get their chance to prove their worthiness on the small screen.
One of our missions at In Contention is to inform cinephiles, the industry and movie fans of the achievements that have or are about to take place in the world of cinema. That happens to include the Academy members who frequent our site. And we hope they're paying attention, as there are a number of possible nominees we passionately hope stay on their radar. With the screener holiday season beginning, there is no time like the present to deliver the always necessary “don't forget these possible nominees” feature.
You can check out the 15 contenders we feel need the spotlight the most in the embedded gallery at the bottom of this post.
Do you think any of these potential nominees will actually get nominated? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
I would add Essie Davis from The Babadook to your list in the lead actress category. You could feel her terror. Her performance reminded me a bit of Ellen Burstyn in Requiem For A Dream.
Mica Levi also deserves to be mentioned for her score in Under The Skin.
Unless, of course, these are achievements are not eligible for nomination by the Academy. Apologies if they are ineligible.
They’re eligible, and they’re great suggestions, particularly Levi.
I believe The Babadook is ineligible because it never received a theatrical qualifying run prior to its premiere on video on demand.
Oh, yeah, I think you’re right. Forgot about the DirecTV thing.
Thanks for mentioning Carrie Coon, who gives the definition of a supporting performance in Gone Girl.
I was more taken with Kim Dickens, personally. Surprised more people aren’t talking about her.
I thought Carrie Coon was best in show, but indeed Kim Dickens is also spectacular.
Dickens was my MVP.
I’m surprised, too. Coon was humorous and quite good as the sister. But I was transfixed by everything Kim Dickens said and did; trying to figure out what was going on behind her eyes and behind the actual words coming out of her mouth.
i loved both Coon and Dickens, and I wish there were more talk of Tyler Perry in Supporting Actor. Gone Girl was so well cast.
Kris, how come you didn’t include Shailene Woodley for her graceful work in “The Fault in Our Stars”?
Not a fan.
Of the movie or her performance? If the latter, what didn’t you care for? Curious because for whatever popular opinion is of the movie, popular opinion (including mine) of Woodley is that she was quite good.
Come on guys, did you delete my comment along with the spam?
To say it again… “Chef” is a great movie, and John Leguizamo is great in it! FYC for Best Supporting Actor.
Nothing was deleted.
I was under the impression the “Gone Girl” score was pretty much in at this point. Don’t start making me nervous. In any case, I think Mica Levi needs the stronger push.
My suggestions (of things that are within the realm of possibility):
“Foxcatcher” for Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design
“Dear White People,” Original Screenplay
“Wild,” Editing, Sound Mixing
“A Most Violent Year,” Editing, Production Design
I couldn’t agree more on your mention of “Edge of Tomorrow”, Kris, and laughed out loud at your last comment – which I also heartily agree on. I wish the moniker of “bust” wouldn’t follow this film around as it has… Yes it was a big disappointment domestically – but it did very well overseas and made nearly $400M against a budget of $178M. I know that there is a lot that goes into a film “making money” but this was also not a flop of “John Carter” or “Jack the Giant Slayer” proportions either…
My Dear Academy would definitely include:
-Gugu Mbatha Raw for Beyond the Lights
-Rene Russo for Nightcrawler
-Minnie Driver for Beyond the Lights
-Kelly Reilly for Calvary (geez, lots for Supp. Actress, huh?)
-Exodus for Costumes
-Belle for Costumes
Jaeden Lieberher from St. Vincent.
Thanks for pushing Beyond the Lights. Was worth the trek from the westside to Simi Valley to catch it!
Not that I’m a huge fan of the movie or anything, but I like The Book of Life mention. It is certainly a beautiful film with a lot of heart and I would love for it to get in over some of its competition.
The Boxtrolls is one that I would personally love to see left out of the mix. I found this entry rather heartless and boring, to be honest, and have been consistently shocked at how it’s skating along. People really do love Laika’s unique style, eh?
I’d throw John Powell’s brilliant score for “How to Train Your Dragon 2” into the mix. I feel like the music branch of the Academy will be far more receptive to his work than the critics have been so far.
It was beautiful, complex, emotional, and built upon the previous film’s score much like sequel itself built upon the first film in scope. It at least deserves to receive a nomination.
Also, in my very unpopular opinion, Powell should have won the Oscar in 2011 over Reznor and Ross. (ducks in cover)