Dear JJ Abrams: 12 ‘Star Wars’ prequel mistakes you should never, ever repeat

Did you like the “Star Wars” prequels? No? Well join the club, the club being basically all of America. But never fear, because JJ Abrams is here to save the franchise from George Lucas, who once cared about something other than making piles and piles of money (we think). So can the “Star Trek” virtuoso lift the series into the cinematic stratosphere once again? We certainly hope so, and to help him along we’ve compiled a list of 12 “Star Wars” prequel mistakes he should steer clear of if he hopes not to send the fanboys into giant spirals of abject rage and despair.

Click on the gallery below for the full list of cinematic offenses.

