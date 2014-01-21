Dear JJ Abrams: 12 ‘Star Wars’ prequel mistakes you should never, ever repeat

Did you like the “Star Wars” prequels? No? Well join the club, the club being basically all of America. But never fear, because JJ Abrams is here to save the franchise from George Lucas, who once cared about something other than making piles and piles of money (we think). So can the “Star Trek” virtuoso lift the series into the cinematic stratosphere once again? We certainly hope so, and to help him along we’ve compiled a list of 12 “Star Wars” prequel mistakes he should steer clear of if he hopes not to send the fanboys into giant spirals of abject rage and despair.
Regarding the love story, since Anakin has to have kids at some point, it’s rather logical that his relationship with their mother would be a big part of the story of his early life. That doesn’t excuse how bad the telling of said story was, but I would hardly call this an example of a love story that exists for no purpose.
Regarding the stuff about the plot, I was twelve when I saw “The Phantom Menace”, and the activity of the Trade Federation is perfectly comprehensible. It’s all a ploy by Palpatine to foment unrest and make himself Chancellor. I weep if that really straightforward story is thought to require an MBA. Lucas dumbed these movies down enough already — let’s not hate on one of the few aspects that was even slightly sophisticated.
Agreed on both counts. I guess he thought Anakin would just have a one night stand? He’s right that the main problems with the love story were the crap dialogue and the wooden acting from both actors (Portman is great, but she mailed in these performances and got no help from her castmate/director).
The problem with the Trade Federation angle–if any–was that it was too dumbed down to make it comprehensible. The books that fleshed out the conspiracy were fascinating.
Regarding Portman, Lucas lost whatever ability he had to direct actors a long time ago (and if you watch “American Graffiti”, he used to be pretty good at it). Couple that with the widespread, and at that point fairly novel, use of greenscreen and CGI characters, and you have a recipe for actors looking completely detached from whatever’s going on.
Oh God! Another moron who thinks he or she can write a better Star Wars movie than George Lucas. And considering that J.J. Abrams, who nearly ruined the Trek franchise for good, as far as I’m concerned, is directing Episode VII . . . God help us.
I’ve met a bunch of people that like the new trek movie and I’m pretty sure Abrams has won some awards
Huh? The Star Trek movies through Abrams are some of the highest critical and grossing movies of the past 7 years. lol You are a nut.
Another moron who has nothing better to do than bash the Prequel Trilogy. Enough is enough! And God help us! Abrams, who recently nearly destroyed the Trek franchise, is directing Episode VII.
Tell me more that about the great movie Star Wars movie from the guy who thought recasting the most iconic villain in Trek with an actor of a different race and nationality, has Spock and Uhura hooking up, that has Kirk go from the Academy to captaining the Starfleet’s newest ship, that “kills” Kirk and saves him with a Tribble, that has a younger version of a genius scientist running around in a bikini, and Kirk banging a green chick. Tell me how the guy that keeps bringing back Orci, Kurtzman and Lindelof to write 3/4s of a script on a full bag of weed is going to make a great Star Wars movie. Hell, most of these “mistakes” are in his Star Trek movies.
The annoying thing about changing Khan is that they could have explained it in a few sentences and never bothered to do so (IDW did a comics miniseries filling in the gaps but it boils down to “Adm. Marcus found frozen Khan and reworked him into ‘John Harrison’ in an attempt to exploit Khan’s genetically enhanced intelligence”).
I had no problem with them using Khan per SE but your hero and his greatest nemesis have to have actually met previously. Unless you’re going the “destined to” model in which case it helps to have the guy in the prequel at least superficially resemble the guy in the original. This was my problem with the Spock Prime idea in the first place. If the idea is to reboot it so you’re not tied into the old films/series just reboot it and be done with it. Then you can do whatever you want as long as you get the spirit of the original right and make a decent movie. But if you bend over backwards to shoehorn a legacy cameo in it (to bring in fans that are coming anyway) you end up starting from a position of compromise and box yourself in with things like casting. If they’d just straight up rebooted the last one they could have cast whoever they wanted, told whatever they wanted and be insulated from this kind of criticism, at least as much as you could.
That’s a lot of Trek reboot hate. I coulda just went with Abrams is not a good storyteller and the kind of pandering filmmaker that would commit most of the mistakes off this list and called it good.
Please do not use the phrase “what the actual hell.” That is a dumb saying.
Based on how ST: Into Darkness was nothing but fan service, I expect many, many callbacks in Ep 7.
After reading some of Napoleon’s letters to Josephine, Anakin ain’t so bad.
#13: Do not listen to articles about what not to do. Even if they’re good ideas, we don’t need Star Wars by committee or focus group.
10 years and we haven’t gotten over the prequels? They still have better stories, dialogue, acting than what most of you seem to love ie. Fast & Furious movies.
If you idiots don’t like George Lucas movies don’t watch them. Or better yet go to Hollywood and make movies since you are such master movie makers. What a bunch of self involved, arrogant, banal folks you must be. Seriously, go out and do something other than comment on other folks and we will see how perfect you are then. Idiots.
This is a typical response from someone who is obviously a fan of the prequels, as if one cannot be critical of artwork that happens to be on the Hollywood bigscreen until one has made their own movie; as if expressing disagreement with a movie means you are arrogant…etc. :-
To judge a movie you have to watch it first. So what you just said is a bit idiotic really. I would say you are the idiot. People have a right to criticise bad points in films. As for going and directing your own movie you and I both know it is not that easy. Most people get by
On just enough to pay the rent and bring in the food so I don’t think most people have the budget to do their own epic. Still doesn’t take away their right to judge. I personally think no matter what money went into the star wars they could have put a bit extra work into the script and the acting and I think that is a very fair comment to make. At the times the whole saga just gets a bit too stupid to be enjoyable.
Having a protagonist who was an unlikable whiner didn’t hurt the first trilogy!
Nor did having only one female character of any importance
Finally! A list of things someone on the Internet didn’t like about the Star Wars prequels!
I would’ve much preferred a list of things that Abrams has been guilty of in his own work. That might have been more relevant, even if–like picking on the prequels–we’ve heard those same complaints over and over again. “Ease up on the lens flares, JJ!” These opinions are embalmed.
And did you think about the logistics of the “150,000 origin stories” as it relates to a sequel, rather than a prequel or did you come up with that gripe, realize it didn’t work within the context of the conversation you were having and decide to use it anyway? We don’t have prior knowledge of episodes 10, 11 & 12, so I’m not sure what you’re talking about here.
The person complaining about Padme being the only female main character in the prequels must hate that about the Original Trilogy seeing as how it is that way in all 6 movies including the first 3. Give me a break. Lucas has forgotten more about filmmaking than anybody writing for this website will ever know.
Wow, the fan- boys seem to be really upset. Don’t you guys hate being living stereotypes? So, someone insults a movie you love and you respond by acting like a big brat?
How about telling us what you likes about the prequels? Or why you disagree with some of the things on the list?
Saying “you can’t do any better” is not an argument. In fact, I makes me think that you actually dislike the movies since that the best thing you can think to say.
Dear HitFix: 12 ‘Star Wars’ Original Trilogy mistakes you should never, ever repeat
#1 – Do not make your protagonist an unlikable whiner
Even though we all knew Luke Skywalker was eventually going to defeat Darth Vader, the fact is that he is a whiny farmboy for nearly two full movies. It didn’t help that the character was played by Mark Hamill, whose inability to find work post-Star Wars must be an indication of a lack of talent found in his performances therein.
#2 – Do not kill off cool characters in the first movie
Grand Moff Tarkin is an awesome dude. He’s the super-rational, calculating kind of villain, played with a theatrical flourish by legendary actor Peter Cushing. He’s a worthy antagonist, and it certainly makes for an exciting finale when he’s aboard the Death Star as it explodes. Unfortunately, that means there’s no more Grand Moff Tarkin in the rest of the trilogy — and for that, the films sorely suffered.
#3 – Do not shove in 150000 loose ends
It’s understandable that you want to build a universe with a sense of a rich history. But — as with everything in life — moderation is key. We didn’t need to hear references to “the Clone Wars,” or enter the story of Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi when it’s clearly mostly behind us, or hear about a barely-explained debt Han Solo owes some crime lord… well you get the point.
#4 – Do not shoehorn in a love triangle just because you think the audience wants emotional drama
Let’s face it: the love triangle between Luke, Leia, and Han was painful. How painful? Two out of three of those characters were siblings. Don’t add a love triangle to your script just to add a love triangle – especially one as unrealistic and unconvincing as this.
#5 – Do not have one ONE female character of import in the entire damn universe
Look, Princess Leia Organa, Senator of Alderaan and leader of the Rebel Alliance, is a badass. And, seeing as she’s played by Carrie Fisher in that amazing wardrobe, she also has a beautiful and feminine side. But representing all of womankind is a lot to place on the shoulders of one person, which is to say: having only one major female character in an epic three-part franchise is bullshit.
#6 – Do not make the plot revolve around Air Force Academy level knowledge of military tactics
Quick! What’s the strategy used for the assault on the second Death Star? If you said that after the Rebels discovered the Empire had laid a trap for them because their scanners were jammed, thus not allowing them to get a reading on its shields, they moved their capital ships in closer to the Imperial capital ships so that the Death Star’s superlaser couldn’t target them, while the Rebel starcraft battled TIE Fighters in dogfights merely to stay alive long enough that the team on Endor could lower the Death Star’s shields… then you discovered that even a plot point that sounds confusing when described can actually work just fine if you’re an audience member watching it unfold.
#7 – Do not be overly self-referential
Along with their numerous other too-cute-for-their-own-good qualities, the Originals suffered from an overload of self-referential moments, from the appearance of a second Death Star to repeated dialogue, such as “I know,” “I’ve got a bad feeling about this,” and “It’s not my fault!” It’s as if even Lucas knew “Return of the Jedi” wasn’t good and decided to throw some callbacks into the mix to try and retain a modicum of the goodwill he’d earned previously. Nice try, George.
#8 – Do not over-explain things that are better left as mysteries
Of all the “Star Wars” universe’s inventions, the Force might just be the coolest. So why do we need multiple explanations of how it works? Not only does Obi-Wan tell us, “It’s an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us and penetrates us. It binds the galaxy together.” Yoda has to get into the act just a movie later, saying, “Life creates it, makes it grow. Its energy surrounds us and binds us. Luminous beings are we… not this crude matter.” Why do we need these explanations of what the Force is? It really takes all the fun out of it, doesn’t it?
#9 – Do not have the mentor figure literally die of old age
A lot of things could’ve killed Yoda. A final duel with the Emperor or a heroic self-sacrifice that allowed Luke to survive are just two examples. But in a universe with synthetic skin, robot helpers, and bloody INTERGALACTIC SPACE TRAVEL, removing the mentor because he died of old age is just lazy writing.
#10 – Do not be over-reliant on cutting edge technology
Remember when Luke’s Jedi mentor was an actual living being and not a puppet? Remember when science fiction movies featured stationary cameras instead of motion control photography? Remember when movies were about good storytelling and not about showcasing new breakthroughs in special effects and a establishing shots demonstrating huge leaps forward in terms of makeup, masks, and creatures? Do you have any memory of a time when George Lucas wanted to make movies that didn’t push the technical envelope?
#11 – Do not try to make us root for your iconic villain
When your hero is whiny, you have to take great pains to make sure the villains are even more unlikable. Otherwise you end up in a situation where the audience is thinking, “Wow, I used to think Darth Vader was imposing and scary, until I realized he’s literally a bald, broken man in a metal suit, and the only character in the movie with the balls to take on the Emperor.” Meanwhile, the ‘hero’ is tossing his lightsaber aside and refusing to do battle with anyone.
#12 – Do not exclude entire races of people from your movie
How many human Star Wars characters did you see onscreen who weren’t white? Lando, and… who else?
Huh. Where’s J.J. Abrams to turn for inspiration for his Star Wars movies?
Disagree with some of your pints. One about Luke skywalker. I think the fact that he was a whiny far boy adds too his character development as he grows in the force. Also I don’t think the love triangle was as bad as you say.
As for the force explanations I don’t think they were over explained but still left vague enough to provide mystery.
As for rooting for darth Vader that was only natural as he was so cool. The fact that he was a broken man is only revealed at the end and then the prequels explain why that is anyway.
There were many more problems in the first three IMO. The battle scenes were awful apart from a few boss fights. The acting wooden. Script diabolical. And what were r2d2 and c3p0 doing with such major parts in the first three ? I think the first three really should have felt a world apart from the last three but not in the way it was done. Everything was wrong in the prequels and the cgi added little to nothing. I preferred the old school star wars effects better. They looked more real. Cgi is so over rated.
About #8, no it doesn’t really take the fun out of it. The script takes the fun out of it whereas if the movie actually had a decent script written by a decent writer, which it didn’t at all, it might have been distilled enough to work. Same thing with #6. A decent writer could have written well beyond college level and made those plot lines work better. George Lucas is NOT a decent writer, nor is he a decent director. Ask Harrison Ford, given his experiences with Lucas in the original Star Wars: A New Hope. Alec Guinness was also critical of Lucas’ screenwriting and directing abilities to the day he died. Of course, Lucas managed to get away with it. Anyway, QUIT BITCHING ABOUT FUCKIN’ MIDI-CHLORIANS!! It really has to stop and you people are acting like the Episode II Anakin! When it comes to Episode I, stick to criticizing the script, the directing, Jar Jar, and the obviously incompetent Jake Lloyd! Besides the script, JAR JAR takes the fun out of it, not some fucking tidbit! Midi-chlorians could have been handled by a decent writer and maybe less explanatory. The way George Lucas’ script handled the ideas is the problem, not the ideas themselves, though Jar Jar and the Gungans shouldn’t have been created in the first place as they don’t fit in the Star Wars canon at all.
P.S.: About Yoda turning CGI, does anybody know how hard and time-consuming it is to make a puppet show its lightsaber fighting prowess against a 6’5″ Sith Lord?
I liked episodes 4 and 5. 6 not so much.
I enjoyed episodes 4 and 5. 6 not so much.
I lost all faith in J.J. Abrams after the disrespect he showed to the Star Trek universe. He’s a terrible director that relies on constant action, little story, and shaky cameras with lens flair–he may be a fan of Star Wars(he’s has never been a fan of Star Trek), but I get the feeling that the only thing this is going to save both franchises is if the bastard gets hit by a bus–the bus deserves better than that though.
#11. “Wow, I used to hate stormtroopers until I realized they were literally a slave race of clones, born and bred to fight without questioning orders, ingratiating themselves with the enemy until Order 66 literally forced them to turn against their friends and slaughter them wholesale.” – Donna Dickens
Bash on the Prequels all you want (most of us have to force ourselves to find something to like), but don’t base your complaint on an error.
Clone Troopers were clones and they followed Order 66. Storm Troopers came later. They were normal human beings in service of the Empire and not a slave race of clones. Dummy.
I find it overwhelmingly pathetic that some of these mistakes are just the writers of this article making fun of themselves.
Two in particular:
The fifth point applies just as well to the original trilogy (actually even more so, since Portman is a better actress than Fisher).
The sixth point is the writers of this accepting that they are morons and thus every movie should be made targeted to the lowest common denominators. The fact that they say it without even the slightest bit of shame is admirable.
Oh, don’t worry, JJ Abrams will screw up in ways all his own. (#1, by not having a soul)
Though the full blame goes to George Lucas, if the idea of including the OT cast is indeed his own.
By the way, GL didn’t do the prequels just for cash. In his defense, he took Star Wars too seriously. He wanted to tie in political and spiritual messages. But unfortunately, he didn’t understand what made fans like SW to begin with. Far from being an impersonal project for him, it was a little too personal.
The yoda puppet looked real? Also the clones aren’t the storm troopers (well for a little while they were)
this’ll be the best star wars of the past ten years anyone who says otherwise should die a horrible painful death
The prequels are example of a director who had such a reputation, and was also paying everybody’s checks, that he himself could run amok.
When you read about making Episode IV, Lucas was constantly in fights and getting his wings clipped by Alec Guinness, Harrison Ford, and the studio. That introduces a discipline and constant re-evaluation that improves the creativity of most people, including Lucas (Spielberg has so far mostly escaped that trap).
You see the same kind of debilitating condition with Peter Jackson, who made great movies under very challenging financial and operational conditions making LOTR series.
But in making the Hobbit? The guy is unchallenged by an editor, does not need to worry about budgets, and the end result are these bloated bombasts that seems more a preview of Final Fantasy 63 on the future Playstation 6 than Tolkien movies.
Star Wars ceased to exist after “The Empire Strikes Back”.
Some of these I agree with but a lot of this is just opinion based grips like don’t kill off Darth maul, or dont have a million orgin stories ect. There are some seriously stupid ones to like there shouldn’t be a love story? It was essential to the star wars story to have anikin and padame fall in love and have kids. Maybe the acting and chemistry weren’t great but that another issue. Another comment that stuck in my mind star wars was never about showing of new special effects? Are you serious? Obviously not old enough to remember how big of a draw the special effects were in the old movies when they first came to theaters. I do agree with some like the actor portraying anikin was terrible and that jar jar binks was seriously annoying and way to kiddy.
“Remember when the “Star Wars” franchise was about telling a good story and not about showcasing the latest visual-effects technology?”
Episode 4 required creating cutting-edge high tech tools and software to bring never before FX. “Empire” had hundreds of FX shots some of which were made by up to 100 separate elements all done using an old optical printer. Ditto for “Jedi”.
I was a teen when 4 opened. Many like myself saw it around 100 times because home video didn’t exist and it took years for a film to hit TV. Us diehards even made the line to get in a party. We got the theater at 5AM (for a noon showing) and play role-playing games and just party.
Now, what did we like about Star Wars? Lightsabers, the big cyborg dude in a German Helmet, and the dogfights in space. We didn’t really care about the story and knew the point of the flick was as a modern serial.
This is why the arguments about the new trilogy being too top heavy with FX is just plain stupid. I also find that the other reasons why the newer films suck can be applied to the old trilogy.
Silly dialogue, wooden acting, plot holes, and all the tired criticisms clog up 4,5, and 6 just as much as 1, 2, and 3.
Everyone needs to stop revising history and remembering the original films with blinders on.
JJ Abrams sucks. George Lucas rules.
What a hilariously awful list. I mean is that the best you could come up with?
Truly pathetic. I would try to educate you on each point and explain to you how wrong you are but no doubt it’d fall on deaf ears but I would point out that you better watch the OT again. Vader IS a whiner. That is who he is. Anakin is Vader so Anakin has to be part whiner or he wouldn’t be the guy who became Vader.
To pretend that the CG Yoda is anything less than amazing is delusional. I love the puppet 30 years ago but the truth is that it can’t compare in any way to the range of expression now possible nevermind puppets can’t really do anything or go anywhere. You have to do everything around a puppet while the CG character is an actor.
tho this is all well and good. i have 5 mistakes from the original trilogy that you should never epeat.
1. don’t make a super awesome weapon and then give it a stupid weak spot.
2. don’t make a super awesome looking character useless (boba fett)
3 don’t make the opposing army such terrible shoots.
4 don’t have a brother and sister kiss
and 5. don’t contradict everything we learned from one movie in the movie immediately after (Episode 5 and 6 with yoda’s dark side speech. only for luke to strike out in rage)
repeat*
1. Anakin is young and has not yet learned to control himself. What you call whiny I call still growing up. Are you going to tell me kids in general aren’t whiny? Could they have picked a better actor, sure.
2. Darth Maul doesn’t actually die…
3. No comment.
4. Love story was necessary.
5. Yes, there could be more female characters.
6. Moronic complaint. Never had any trouble following this.
7. Again, idiotic point. Non of this felt wrong to me.
8. “It is said that certain creatures are born with a higher awareness of the Force than humans. Their brains are different; they have more midi-chlorians in their cells.”
?George Lucas, establishing guidelines for the Expanded Universe in 1977. Your point is invalid….
9. That was a bit odd. But not a big enough part of the movie to make it worth mentioning.
10. You’re suggesting they should have done the fights with Yoda with practical effects? Moron.
11. I’ll give you that one. Except for the fact that I still like Anakin.
12. The Gungans are one of the coolest races in the Star Wars Universe. Something they prove during the Battle of Naboo.
All of America? JUST America?
Not being a Star Wars “fanboy”, after leaving the theatre from Attack of the Clones, I was thinking “the amount of storytelling required before the end of Episode 3 is crazy”. Two things were left in my mind:
1. The story between Padme and Anakin was terribly developed, they never smile properly at each other when they are intimate (watch it again if you don’t belive me), she’s always being a (“prude”) bitch and he’s always an immature brat. No good can come from that. If Lucas came up with Anakin being more mature at the beginning of the movie we could’ve possibly seen better chemistry between the characters, essential to the main plot.
2. You know before watching Revenge of the Sith that Padme has to have Luke and Leia, Anakin has to become Darth Vader, the Empire has to rise with Palpatine as the Emperor and all the Jedi (except for Obi-Wan and Yoda) must die. The least you can expect with those spoilers is that you’ll have a nice narrative to follow these events.
When I watched Revenge of the Sith, I was more than disappointed, I looked forward to this film more than any of the 3, and I was more disappointed because all of these situations DID actually happen in the film, but without any real cohesion: you cannot digest Windu’s death, everything is forced and nothing looks natural, I literally (not being a snob) could not believe Palpatine telling Anakin the story of Plaeguis and Anakin not suspecting the Chancellor being the “mysterious” Sith Lord they were looking for, nor any of the scenes following that moment i.e. Anakin being appointed part of the Council, Padme not developing any pregnant symptoms (and none of the people around them suspecting anything from the Senator) until 1 hour before having the children, Anakin suddenly turning to the dark side because “he wanted to save Padme” knowing Palpatine was the originator of the War and the most fucking evil person in the Universe, killing children without questioning Palpatine’s orders, Anakin saying “I have restored peace to my new Empire”. The story is very poor and I have a mix feeling with Episode 3, the beginning scenes are amazing with the space fight above Coruscant (led by the Clone Wars cartoon series) even with Anakin landing the Droid Ship. But from that moment on, the story is utter garbage.
I have all my hopes on JJ Abrahms being a Star Wars fanboy to restore peace to the Galaxy with an awesome film that lives to the expectations (being very degraded thanks to the prequels).
Peace.
It always amazes me how bitter Star Wars fans get over the prequels STILL. ROTS came out, what, in 2005? Get over it.
Some of the points the author makes here are valid. However, it does NOT take a Harvard economist to figure out what the political motivation was behind the blockade of Naboo. Don’t bring everyone down to your level if you don’t understand it.
Also, what’s wrong with midi-chlorians? The force is no less mysterious. Did you not see the last season of TCW? Midi-chlorians opened up new possibilities with how Plagueis was able to experiment with immortality.
In sum, woo-friggin-hoo! You managed to parrot the same old memes that haters have been droning on about since 1999. That poor kid quit acting because of all the death threats he received from people like you.