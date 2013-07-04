Dear Joss Whedon: Add one of these ladies to ‘Avengers 2’

While making the round promoting his new cinematic adaptation of “Much Ado About Nothing,” Joss Whedon waxed on his frustration with the lack of ladies in the big screen Marvel Universe. Whedon, who will return to write and direct “The Avengers 2,” has already revealed a step in the right direction with the news the Scarlet Witch will join the team. That’s good to hear, but hardly enough representation for a team that has had more than its share of powerful female characters over four decades of storytelling. With that in mind, we have 10 suggestions of legendary Avengers comic book characters that could even just cameo in the highly anticipated sequel. Shoot, we even have some suggestions on how they could appear as their non-superpowered selves.
A lot of these ladies are just various tough Shield agents, with different colored hair. How are any of them going to make an impression in a single movie, especially with Widow, Maria Hill, and soon Sharon Carter in the Marvel Universe?
And I assume She-Hulk will be all CGI, like her cousin?
I doubt it.
Technology has caught up to the point where you could make an actress into She-Hulk.
All you do is take what they did to Chris Evans in Captain America and reverse it.
Hell, it’s easy to introduce her, what you do is have a henchman or minor Villian on trial in the end credits, make Jen Walters the lawyer on one side of the case and Matt Murdock the lawyer on the other side.
Two birds, one stone.
Captain Marvel, please. I think she’d be a bigger hit with audiences than any of the others. She finally deserves a day in the sun.
Basically, I’m a DC comics guy so I don’t know this stuff, but from the descriptions and comments it looks to me like Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel/Not Shazam! is BY FAR the best and most likely candidate.
Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Mary Marvel, Power girl, and the list goes on and on. JLA won’t have this problem.
Dear Joss, please don’t even think about touching Monica/Photon unless you’re planning that amazing Nextwave movie we all deserve! Otherwise, these all seem like great additions except the creepy furry vibe Tigra gives off.
Captain Marvel is fine, but let it be Monica Rambeau she kicks all short of ass. It woud be great if we coud avoid the another SHIELD agent thing.
captain marvel is a guy, i think what you meant to say was miss marvel
She used to go by Ms. Marvel. These days, she’s called Captain Marvel.
oh ok thanks i did not know that
At this point, only Wasp makes any sense. Although if Thanos is involved, that does leave the door open for a Moondragon cameo. Also means that Captain Mar-Vell could be involved, but if we see Carol Danvers, I think it will be in her pre-powered form.