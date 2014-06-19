‘Dear White People’ teaser trailer doesn’t want your stereotypes

#Sundance
06.19.14

As “Dear White People” heads to theaters on Oct. 17, remember: this isn't “The Help,” “The Butler,” or any of the other films where a white person leads black people in the charge, or one where Tyler Perry wears a dress.

The Justin Simien film was a standout at Sundance this year, highlighting not only modern day race relations, but “Simien's original voice as a screenwriter and a director,” as Gregory Ellwood wrote in January, “much closer to early Wes Anderson movie than the pre-fest assumed Spike Lee.”

The new trailer certainly gives you a good idea of the wit to expect.

Tyler James Williams, Tessa Thompson, Teyonah Parris, Brandon P. Bell, Kyle Gallner, Malcolm Barrett, Brittany Curran, Marque Richardson and Dennis Haysbert star.

TOPICS#Sundance
TAGSBrandon P BellBrittany CurranDEAR WHITE PEOPLEDENNIS HAYSBERTIn ContentionJUSTIN SIMIENKyle GallnerMalcolm BarrettMarque RichardsonsundanceTESSA THOMPSONteyonah parrisTYLER JAMES WILLIAMS

