‘Dear White People’ teaser trailer doesn’t want your stereotypes

As “Dear White People” heads to theaters on Oct. 17, remember: this isn't “The Help,” “The Butler,” or any of the other films where a white person leads black people in the charge, or one where Tyler Perry wears a dress.
The Justin Simien film was a standout at Sundance this year, highlighting not only modern day race relations, but “Simien's original voice as a screenwriter and a director,” as Gregory Ellwood wrote in January, “much closer to early Wes Anderson movie than the pre-fest assumed Spike Lee.”
The new trailer certainly gives you a good idea of the wit to expect.
Tyler James Williams, Tessa Thompson, Teyonah Parris, Brandon P. Bell, Kyle Gallner, Malcolm Barrett, Brittany Curran, Marque Richardson and Dennis Haysbert star.
Don’t really understand what this movie is about nor does the trailer help. However because it’s a black film I’ll support it.
Its ok… saw it at Atlanta Film Festival. Doesn’t ever really end up saying or doing anything profound, despite being very pleased with itself. Handsomely done, especially for Simien’s debut. Nice performances.
Gremlins. Is. Not. Racist.
Just another Hollywood political stunt to further agitate the racial issues in America. It’s stuff like this that keeps race on the forefront of people’s minds. Forget about race! I don’t mean to belittle the very real racism that once plagued the US but it’s just not like that anymore here in the 21st century.
Satire is what makes our freedom of speech in this country so great. The satirists are there to address uncomfortable truths whether we agree with them or not.
To imply that real racism doesn’t exist any more is really a stretch. I’ve witnessed it first hand, and I’m white. Forgetting about race is stupid because racial differences are a real thing. What we need to do is realize that these differences doesn’t make someone better or worse, but instead simply makes them different. I agree that we’ve come a long way, but we are far from racism free, and its not the satirists that are perpetuating it.
The Butler is a film “where a white person leads black people in the charge?” I must have watched a different movie.
Unless you’re referring to the 1916 Warner Bros. short…