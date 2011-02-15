Death Cab for Cutie announce new album, ‘Codes and Keys’

Death Cab for Cutie won’t tell you much at this point, but they do want to tell you they have a new album, “Codes and Keys,” due in the late Spring.

The Atlantic rock group made a short announcement on its website, declaring its seventh full-length will be out on May 31, the Tuesday after Memorial Day. The band-produced set is being mixed by Alan Moulder (My Blood Valentine).

The band — led by frontman Ben Gibbard — has only a few tour dates to announce, with some already on the books. See all below, with more to be announced. Death Cab was previously announced as one of the headliners at the Northwest-heavy 2011 Sasquatch! Music Festival.

“Codes and Keys” will be the follow-up to 2008’s popular “Narrow Stairs.”

Here are Death Cab for Cutie’s tour dates: