Death Cab For Cutie have ‘No Room’ in new song

02.23.15 4 years ago

Death Cab For Cutie have been relatively generous ahead of their new album Kintsugi‘s release, offering the video for “Black Sun” and live previews of many of the tracks.

Now they”ve shared the studio version for one of the songs they played back last month during a show in their hometown of Seattle. “No Room in Frame” is twangy slice of soft rock with vocalist Ben Gibbard”s vocals at the forefront.

The song, like the rest of the album, features guitar work from recently departed founding member and producer Chris Walla. Coincidentally or not, it has a sentimentality. “We”ll both go on being lonely with someone else,” Gibbard sings.

Kintsugi, the band”s first album since 2011″s Codes and Keys, is due out March 31.

