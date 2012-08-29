Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard goes solo on new track ‘Teardrop Windows’

Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard is going it alone on this fall’s solo album “Former Lives,” and a new track called “Teardrop Windows” gives fans a sneak peek at the album’s sound.

What begins as vintage DCFC takes a turn for the twangy with some nice harmonies (which we presume is Gobbard harmonizing with himself). He’s always had a melodramatic voice, but there are a few spots on “Teardrop” where Gibbard seems to be channeling Roy Orbison, especially when he repeats the word “Anymore” over a pretty descending piano/guitar riff.

Gibbard recently went through a divorce from actress-singer Zooey Deschanel, and “Teardrop’s” melancholic sound could be a reflection of his personal woes. Then again, sad-sounding pop has always been DCFC’s main export.

The Seattle native says that the tune is a tribute to the Emerald City’s Smith Tower, which was built in 1914, and has since eclipsed by larger, more modern buildings. Gibbard’s always sticking up for the little guy.

By the way, Death Cab fans needn’t worry — Gibbard has stated that the release of his solo album doesn’t mean the end of his primary band.

Here’s the full tracklisting for “Former Lives”:

‘Shepherd’s Bush Lullaby’

‘Dream Song’

‘Teardrop Windows’

‘Bigger Than Love’

‘Lily’

‘Something’s Rattling (Cowpoke)’

‘Duncan, Where Have You Gone?’

‘Oh, Woe’

‘A Hard One To Know’

‘Lady Adelaide’

‘Broken Yolk In Western Sky’

‘I’m Building A Fire’

“Former Lives” will be released October 16 on Barsuk Records.

