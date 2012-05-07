Death Grips abruptly cancel tour on eve of kick-off

Death Grips, who are in the throes of some mighty critical praise for new album “The Money Store,” have abruptly cancelled all upcoming tour dates in order to focus on its next album “No Love.”

The group broke the news via Facebook and Twitter over the weekend, simply stating, “We are dropping out to complete our next album ‘No Love.” See you when it’s done. (there are no longer any scheduled shows).” And they meant immediately: The Sacramento-based industrial hip-hop group didn”t show up for its gig Saturday night at the Sacramento Electronic Music Festival.

Death Grips, who signed with Epic Records after a number of labels pursued them was one of the highlights of the Coachella festival.

It looks as though that band cancelled the dates without telling some of the venues. Brooklyn”s Music Hall tweeted after the Death Grip”s cancelled via FB that it was still waiting on official word about the cancellation of its June 13 show. It later confirmed that it was now offering refunded.

The tour was slated to start May 5 in Sacramento and run through June 21 in Minneapolis, with some European dates in the middle. Death Grips was also on the bill for New Jersey’s All Tomorrow’s Parties festival on Sept. 23.

It”s a highly unorthodox move for a band to cancel a tour, on the eve of the first date, to hang in the studio, especially one that has fans clamoring to hear what all the buzz is about. While some fans on Facebook were sympathetic in their comments, others blasted the band for lack of professionalism. We have to say, guys, even a “We”re sorry,” may have helped ease the pain. The Facebook comment seems to be the only one forthcoming from the band as there has been no official confirmation or statement from either the band’s independent publicist or label.

“No Love” is slated for a fall release.