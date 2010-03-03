Debra Messing feels right about ABC’s ‘Wrong’

03.04.10 8 years ago
Debra Messing is looking to return to the sitcom game, booking a lead in the ABC comedy pilot “Wright vs. Wrong.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Messing will star and also executive produce the Sony TV and Tantamount production, which comes from Stephnie Weir (“MadTV”). 
Messing will play a conservative pundit whose private life is sometimes at odds with her public persona. 
Andy Fickman is directing the pilot.
Messing earned five Emmy nominations and one win for her work on NBC’s “Will & Grace,” also snagging an Emmy nomination for “The Starter Wife.” 
Last development season, Messing had a comedy pilot set up at NBC.

Around The Web

TAGSABCcastingDEBRA MESSINGpilotsTVWright vs Wrong

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP