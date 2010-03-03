Debra Messing feels right about ABC’s ‘Wrong’

Debra Messing is looking to return to the sitcom game, booking a lead in the ABC comedy pilot “Wright vs. Wrong.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Messing will star and also executive produce the Sony TV and Tantamount production, which comes from Stephnie Weir (“MadTV”).

Messing will play a conservative pundit whose private life is sometimes at odds with her public persona.

Andy Fickman is directing the pilot.

Messing earned five Emmy nominations and one win for her work on NBC’s “Will & Grace,” also snagging an Emmy nomination for “The Starter Wife.”

Last development season, Messing had a comedy pilot set up at NBC.