Debut of Marvel’s ‘Inhuman’ series pushed back to April

(CBR) CBR News has confirmed that upcoming Marvel Comics ‘ series “Inhuman” is now slated to debut a few months later than originally solicited, with issue #1 moving to April and #2 now expected in May.

“Inhuman” #1 was originally solicited for sale in January 2014, #2 in February. Retailers received an update from Marvel on Wednesday stating that existing orders for “Inhuman” #1 and #2 have been cancelled, and the issues will be resolicited for the February and March Marvel Previews catalogs, respectively, covering books on sale in April and May.

“Inhuman,” from the high-profile creative team of writer Matt Fraction and artist Joe Madureira, has been promoted as an ongoing series dealing directly with the new “Inhumanity” status quo — thousands of latent Inhumans seeing their powers suddenly activated as a result of the Terrigen Bomb explosion depicted in freshly wrapped Marvel event series “Infinity.” Marvel first announced the book this past July. Bleeding Cool reported earlier Wednesday that “Inhuman” #1 had been postponed.

An “Inhumanity” one-shot, written by Fraction and illustrated by Olivier Coipel, is on sale next Wednesday, Dec. 4.

CBR News has reached out to Marvel for comment on the “Inhuman” delay, though their offices closed early on Wednesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The original solicitations for “Inhuman” #1 and #2 follow:

INHUMAN #1

MATT FRACTION (W) • JOE MADUREIRA (A/C)

Variant cover by Humberto Ramos

Variant Cover by J. Scott Campbell

Variant Cover by Milo Manara

Design variant by TBD

Blank Variant Also Available

“After the Fall”

After the fall of the Inhuman City Attilan and the explosion of the Terrigen Bomb, thousands of people across the globe with no connection to the strange super race have transformed into Inhumans! The transformations have given them powers that are dangerous and terrifying, making them targets. With Inhuman king Black Bolt believed dead, is there anyone for these new Inhumans to turn to?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INHUMAN #2

MATT FRACTION (W) • JOE MADUREIRA (A/C)

Variant cover by TBD

Witness the origin of INFERNO! What role will this new Inhuman play in the global Inhuman power structure?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99