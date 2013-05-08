‘Deception’ cancelled by NBC

05.08.13 5 years ago

It’s official: NBC has pulled the plug on “Deception.”

The midseason drama was having trouble finding an audience, despite the network’s support of the ratings-troubled show and star Meagan Good, according to Deadline

“Deception,” which revolved around the mysterious death of a wealthy socialite and its impact on a group of people, debuted January 7. “Deception” was typically beaten by the competition in its Monday 10 p.m. time slot. 

“Friday Night Lights” vet Liz Heldens created the show, which also starred Laz Alonso, Tate Donovan, Wes Brown, and Victor Garber. It was often compared to ABC’s more successful “Revenge.”

NBC’s full schedule will be announced on Sunday, although some information will likely be leaked over the next few days.

The network recently renewed a number of drama series, including “Grimm,” “Parenthood,” “Chicago Fire” and “Revolution.”

