Demi Lovato will host The Teen Choice Awards on July 22.

The Teen Choice Awards air on Fox, the same network that broadcasts “The X Factor.” Lovato, along with Britney Spears, is one of “The X Factors” new judges in the season that bows in September.

Top nominee Justin Bieber will perform on the show, as will Carly Rae Jepsen, Flo Rida and No Doubt. As we previously announced, No Doubt will debut new single, “Settle Down,” on the show.