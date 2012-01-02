Demi Moore and Adam Brody bone up for porn star biopic ‘Lovelace’

Demi Moore, Adam Brody and Eric Roberts are the latest in a long line of Hollywood actors to join the cast of “Lovelace”, a biopic about the late ’70s porn star Linda Lovelace (who became infamous after starring in the hit 1972 pornographic film “Deep Throat”) that stars Amanda Seyfried in the title role.

According to Variety, Moore will reportedly cameo as feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who in the early 1970s co-founded Ms. magazine and later ran a 1980 expose entitled “The Real Linda Lovelace” in its pages. The article detailed Lovelace (real name Linda Boreman)’s accounts of abuse and sexual exploitation at the hands of former boyfriend Chuck Traynor (to be played in the film by Peter Sarsgaard).

Brody will appear as Lovelace’s “Deep Throat” co-star Harry Reems, while Roberts will play Natale Laurendi, a lie detector expert who administered a polygraph test to the actress at the request of her publisher prior to the release of her 1980 autobiography “Ordeal”.

The cast of “Lovelace” has grown exponentially since Seyfried officially signed on to the project back in November, with actors including Sharon Stone, Juno Temple, Bobby Canavale, Chris Noth, Hank Azaria and Wes Bentley hopping on board in her wake.

James Franco, who was originally attached to star as Traynor opposite Kate Hudson as Lovelace before the two dropped out following the announcement of Hudson’s pregnancy, is also in talks to make a cameo as Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

Set to be helmed by directing duo Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman (“Howl”), “Lovelace” is based on the 2001 book “The Complete Linda Lovelace” by Eric Danville. The film is scheduled to begin production later this month.

