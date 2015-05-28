Remembering Dennis Hopper

Five years ago today, actor Dennis Hopper passed away. He had a long career filled with dozens of roles in excellent films in which he, more often than not, played a bizarre villain with sadistic tendencies. To celebrate his life and career, let's take a closer look at one of his most famous roles: Frank Booth from “Blue Velvet”. If you”ve ever seen “Blue Velvet”, you know how mysterious the nature of this man”s evil is. At points it”s hard to know what this twisted mother-f**ker is all about, so I”m here to explain this famous character in five easy bullet points.

Without further adieu, here is “Get to Know Frank Booth”:

•Occupation: drug dealer/pimp/gangster/overseer of criminal underworld in Lumberton, North Carolina.