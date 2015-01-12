Denver critics name Clint Eastwood’s ‘American Sniper’ the year’s best film

The Denver crowd decided to shake things up a little bit today by being the first group to hand Clint Eastwood's “American Sniper” its award for best film of the year. Star Bradley Cooper tied with “The Grand Budapest Hotel's” Ralph Fiennes for Best Actor, while “Birdman” led the overall winners list with three prizes.

Check out the nominees here, the winners below and the rest of the madness at The Circuit.

Best Picture

“American Sniper”

Best Director

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

(TIE) Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper” and Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Actress

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Inherent Vice”

Best Original Screenplay

“Birdman”

Best Cinematography

“Birdman”

Best Score

“Birdman”

Best Original Song

“Everything is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie”

Best Animated Film

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Two Days, One Night”

Best Documentary

“The Overnighters”

Best Comedy

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Best Science Fiction/Horror Film

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”