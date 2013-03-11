Depeche Mode sets dates for U.S. tour

03.11.13 5 years ago

Depeche Mode, which will release its new album, “Delta Machine,” on March 26, will start at U.S. tour in August.

The tour, which starts Aug. 22 at Detroit”s DET Energy Music Theater, comes after the British band concludes a European tour, which begins May 7. The group, helmed by Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, will will play 37 dates, including several stadium stops across Europe.

Sales for the U.S. presale begin April 4.

Depeche Mode will appear on “The Late Show With David Letterman” tonight and play a show at SXSW on March 15.

Depeche Mode U.S. tour dates:

Thursday,  Aug. 22             Detroit, MI                  DTE Energy Music Theatre
Saturday,  Aug. 24             Chicago, IL                First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Tuesday,  Aug. 27              St. Paul,  MN             Minnesota State Fair**    
Sunday,  Sep. 1                  Toronto, ON              Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
Tuesday, Sep. 3                 Montreal, QB             Bell Centre
Friday,  Sep. 6                    Brooklyn, NY             Barclays Center
Sunday, Sep. 8 Wantagh, NY                               Nikon at Jones Beach Theater   
Tuesday, Sep. 10               Washington DC         Jiffy Lube Live
Thursday, Sep. 12              Atlanta, GA                Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Saturday, Sep. 14              Tampa, FL                 Live Nation Amphitheatre at the   Florida State Fairgrounds
Sunday, Sep. 15                 Ft Lauderdale, FL      BB&T Center
Wednesday,  Sep. 18         Houston, TX              Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Friday, Sep. 20 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion
Sunday, Sep. 22                 San Diego, CA          Sleep Train Amphitheatre
Tuesday, Sep. 24               Santa Barbara, CA    Santa Barbara Bowl
Thursday, Sep. 26              Mountain View, CA   Shoreline Amphitheatre
Saturday, Sep. 28              Los Angeles, CA        STAPLES Center
Sunday, Sep. 29                 Los Angeles, CA        STAPLES Center
Tuesday, Oct. 8                  Phoenix, AZ               Desert Sky Pavilion

 

