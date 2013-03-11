Depeche Mode sets dates for U.S. tour

Depeche Mode, which will release its new album, “Delta Machine,” on March 26, will start at U.S. tour in August.

The tour, which starts Aug. 22 at Detroit”s DET Energy Music Theater, comes after the British band concludes a European tour, which begins May 7. The group, helmed by Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, will will play 37 dates, including several stadium stops across Europe.

Sales for the U.S. presale begin April 4.

Depeche Mode will appear on “The Late Show With David Letterman” tonight and play a show at SXSW on March 15.

Depeche Mode U.S. tour dates:

Thursday, Aug. 22 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Saturday, Aug. 24 Chicago, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Tuesday, Aug. 27 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair**

Sunday, Sep. 1 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

Tuesday, Sep. 3 Montreal, QB Bell Centre

Friday, Sep. 6 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sunday, Sep. 8 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

Tuesday, Sep. 10 Washington DC Jiffy Lube Live

Thursday, Sep. 12 Atlanta, GA Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Saturday, Sep. 14 Tampa, FL Live Nation Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds

Sunday, Sep. 15 Ft Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

Wednesday, Sep. 18 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Friday, Sep. 20 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion

Sunday, Sep. 22 San Diego, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Tuesday, Sep. 24 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

Thursday, Sep. 26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Saturday, Sep. 28 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

Sunday, Sep. 29 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

Tuesday, Oct. 8 Phoenix, AZ Desert Sky Pavilion