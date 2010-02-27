Dermot Mulroney lands NBC’s ‘Rockford Files’ role

Just days after NBC paused its “Prime Suspect” remake due to difficulties finding an actress for the iconic main role, the network has filled the lead in its other big spring remake.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dermot Mulroney has been cast in NBC’s new “Rockford Files” pilot, which was written by “House” creator David Shore and will be produced through Steve Carell’s shingle.
The original “Rockford Files” was an NBC staple from 1974-1980. It won star James Garner an Emmy for his work as James Rockford, con-turned-gumshoe. The beloved series also helped launch writer-producer Stephen J. Cannell’s
Mulroney’s last TV work was the Lifetime movie “The Memory Keeper’s Daughter,” plus a multi-episode stint on NBC’s “Friends.” His movie credits include “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “The Wedding Date” and several other films not including weddings.
As for “Prime Suspect,” NBC has decided to hold off on casting an American equivalent for Helen Mirren until at least June.

