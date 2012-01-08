‘Descendants,’ Malick, Clooney and Dunst win with Kansas City critics

The Kansas City Film Critics Circle held its vote this evening and “The Descendants” was named the year’s best. I was somewhat confused that “Hugo” won an award designated for sci-fi/fantasy/horror films, though. How does that perception even happen? Anyway, check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “The Descendants”

Best Director: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”

Best Actor: George Clooney, “The Descendants”

Best Actress: Kirsten Dunst, “Melancholia”

Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Moneyball”

Best Original Screenplay: “Beginners”

Best Animated Film: “Rango”

Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”

Best Documentary: “Cave of Forgotten Dreams”

Vince Koehler Award for Best Science Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film: “Hugo”

