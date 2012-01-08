‘Descendants,’ Malick, Clooney and Dunst win with Kansas City critics

The Kansas City Film Critics Circle held its vote this evening and “The Descendants” was named the year’s best. I was somewhat confused that “Hugo” won an award designated for sci-fi/fantasy/horror films, though. How does that perception even happen? Anyway, check out the full list of winners below.
Best Picture: “The Descendants”
Best Director: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”
Best Actor: George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Best Actress: Kirsten Dunst, “Melancholia”
Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “Moneyball”
Best Original Screenplay: “Beginners”
Best Animated Film: “Rango”
Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”
Best Documentary: “Cave of Forgotten Dreams”
Vince Koehler Award for Best Science Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film: “Hugo”
