DGA TV Nominations: Louis C.K., Jodie Foster, and Cary Fukunaga score nods

Directors Guild President Paris Barclay has announced the TV, documentary and commercial nominees for this year's DGA Awards.
“The spectrum of directorial excellence across today's nine television and documentary categories is revelatory for the breadth and depth in what each of these women and men have directed – from 30-second commercials to multi-hour miniseries,” said Barclay in a statement. “As fellow filmmakers, we”re inspired by the quality, imagination and creativity demonstrated by these impressive nominees; as audience members, we”re incredibly fortunate to enjoy the fruits of their labors. Our congratulations to all of the nominees.”
First-time nominees include Jodie Foster (“House of Cards,” “Orange is the New Black”), Cary Fukunaga (“True Detective”), Mike Judge (“Silicon Valley”), Lisa Cholodenko (“Olive Kitteridge”), Michael Wilson (“The Trip to Bountiful”) and Jill Soloway (“Transparent”). Winners will be announced Saturday, February 7, 2015 at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles at a ceremony hosted by Jane Lynch.
Full list below.
DRAMATIC SERIES
Dan Attias
Homeland, “13 Hours in Islamabad” (Showtime)
Unit Production Managers: Angela Phillips, Michael Klick
First Assistant Director: Nick Heckstall Smith
Second Assistant Director: Wendy Bledsoe
Jodie Foster
House of Cards, “Chapter 22” (Netflix)
Unit Production Manager: Boris Malden
First Assistant Director: Christo Morse
Second Assistant Director: Annie Tan
Second Second Assistant Director: Tim Blockburger
Cary Joji Fukunaga
True Detective, “Who Goes There” (HBO)
Unit Production Manager: Carol Cuddy
First Assistant Director: Jon Mallard
Second Assistant Director: Scott August
Second Second Assistant Director: Cali Pomés
Additional Second Assistant Director: Nathan Parker
Location Manager: Batou Chandler
Lesli Linka Glatter
Homeland, “From A to B and Back Again” (Showtime)
Unit Production Managers: Angela Phillips, Michael Klick
First Assistant Director: Nick Heckstall Smith
Second Assistant Director: Wendy Bledsoe
Alex Graves
Game of Thrones, “The Children” (HBO)
COMEDY SERIES
Louis C.K.
Louie, “Elevator: Part 6” (FX)
Unit Production Manager: M. Blair Breard
First Assistant Director: Adam Escott
Second Assistant Director: Nick Vanderpool
Location Manager: Jeff Caron
Jodie Foster
Orange is the New Black, “Thirsty Bird” (Netflix)
Unit Production Managers: David Price, Neri Kyle Tannenbaum
First Assistant Director: Robert C. Albertell
Second Assistant Director: Joseph Turner
Second Second Assistant Director: Emily Evashevski
Location Manager: Lauri Pitkus
Mike Judge
Silicon Valley, “Minimum Viable Product” (HBO)
Unit Production Manager: Chrisann Verges
First Assistant Director: Nicholas Mastandrea
Second Assistant Director: Yumiko Takeya
Second Second Assistant Directors: Heidi Hinzman, Jessica Faires
Gail Mancuso
Modern Family, “Vegas” (ABC)
Unit Production Manager: Sally Young
First Assistant Director: Alisa Statman
Second Assistant Director: Helena Lamb
Second Second Assistant Director: Matthew W. Heffernan
Jill Soloway
Transparent, “Best New Girl” (Amazon Prime)
Unit Production Manager: Victor Hsu
First Assistant Director: Bill Purple
Second Assistant Director: Allan Monteiro Fortes
MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINISERIES
Rob Ashford (Directed By)
Glenn Weiss (Live Television Direction By)
“Peter Pan Live!” (NBC)
Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Susan Kopensky
Key Stage Manager: Lynn Finkel
Stage Managers: Peter Epstein, Jeffry Gitter, Andrew Gottlieb, Isiah James, Jeff Markowitz, Bill Miller, Cyndi Owgang, Jeffrey L. Pearl, Annette Powlis, Elise Reaves, Lauren Class Schneider, Tom Ucciferri, Karen Tasch Weiss
Lisa Cholodenko
“Olive Kitteridge” (HBO)
Unit Production Manager: David Coatsworth
First Assistant Director: Jesse Nye
Second Assistant Director: Mark Constance
Second Second Assistant Director: Elizabeth MacSwan
Uli Edel
“Houdini” (History Channel)
Ryan Murphy
“The Normal Heart” (HBO)
Unit Production Managers: Scott Ferguson, Erica Kay
First Assistant Director: Leo Bauer
Second Assistant Directors: Becky Chin, Amy Lauritsen
Second Second Assistant Directors: Heather Verbeke, Josh Muzaffer, Travis Rehwaldt, Brian Papworth
Location Manager: Kip Davis Myers
Michael Wilson
“The Trip to Bountiful” (Lifetime)
Unit Production Manager: Dominic Cancilla
First Assistant Director: Bobby Bastarache
Second Assistant Director: Rhonda Guthrie
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING
Paul G. Casey
Real Time With Bill Maher, “#1226” (HBO)
Associate Director: Stacy Talbot
Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, David Fox
Dave Diomedi
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, “Episode #1” (NBC)
Associate Director: Maureen Smith
Stage Managers: Nicka Tolmasoff, Mike Kilkenny
Jim Hoskinson
The Colbert Report, “#11040” (Comedy Central)
Associate Director: Yvonne DeMare
Key Stage Manager: Mark McKenna
Stage Managers: Jeff Leib, Susan Schroer, Phyllis Digilio
Don Roy King
Saturday Night Live, “Host Jim Carrey/Musical Guest Iggy Azalea” (NBC)
Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti
Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly
Chuck O'Neil
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, “Open?Carrying to the Midterms” (Comedy Central)
Associate Director: Paul A.J. Pennolino
Stage Manager: Craig Spinney
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS
Hamish Hamilton
“The 86th Annual Academy Awards” (ABC)
Associate Directors: Hayley Collett, Sandra R. Considine, Tim Kettle, Lori Margules, Michael Polito
Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Chris Hines, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Arthur Lewis, Roxanne Lozano, Ron Paul, Vince Poxon, Tammy Raab, Jason Seligman, Doug Smith, Jackie Stathis, Cheryl Teetzel Moore, David Wader, Debbie Williams, Ari Woog
Louis J. Horvitz
“The 37th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” (CBS)
Associate Directors: Jim Tanker, Michael Polito, Richard A. Preuss, Lisa R. Anderson
Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Phyllis Digilio, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Arthur Lewis, Joseph McCarthy, Tammy Raab, Doug Smith
Des McAnuff
“Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays” (HBO)
Associate Director: Sandra Restrepo Considine
Stage Managers: Andrea Naier, Matt Campbell
Rich Russo
“Super Bowl XLVIII” (FOX)
Associate Directors: Jacob Jolivette, Rich Gross
Stage Manager: Dominic Tringali
Glenn Weiss
“The 68th Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)
Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Stefani Cohen, Ricky Kirshner
Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Phyllis Digilio-Kent, Peter Epstein, Andrew Feigin, Lynn Finkel, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Jeffrey M. Markowitz, Joey Meade, Seth Mellman, Cyndi Owgang, Jeff Pearl, Annette Powlis, Elise Reaves, Lauren Class Schneider
REALITY PROGRAMS
Bertram van Munster
Jack Cannon
Elise Doganieri
The Quest, “One True Hero” (ABC)
Unit Production Manager: Mark Dziak
Associate Director: Dan Coffie
Stage Manager: Michael Gillis
Neil DeGroot
The Biggest Loser, “Episode 1613” (NBC)
Associate Director: Andy Nelson
Stage Managers: Tammy Oller, Dan Shepard
Steve Hryniewicz
Top Chef, “The First Thanksgiving” (Bravo)
Associate Director: Austin Sipes
Second Assistant Director: Ryan Turpin
Anthony B. Sacco
The Chair, “The Test” (Starz)
Adam Vetri
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge, “Welcome to the Gun Show” (CMT)
Associate Director: Ian Blankenship
Stage Manager: Richard Mercury Melendez
CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS
Paul Hoen
“How to Build A Better Boy” (Disney Channel)
Jonathan Judge
100 Things To Do Before High School, “Pilot” (Nickelodeon)
Unit Production Manager: Debra Spidell
First Assistant Director: Julian Petrillo
Second Assistant Director: Katey Wheelhouse
Second Second Assistant Director: Ceci Mak
Vince Marcello
American Girl: Isabelle Dances Into The Spotlight (Disney Channel)
Unit Production Manager: Avram Butch Kaplan
Joey Mazzarino
Sesame Street, “4504 Numericon” (PBS)
Associate Director: Ken Diego
Stage Managers: Shawn Havens, Theresa Anderson
Amy Schatz
Saving My Tomorrow, “Part 1 and 2” (HBO)
COMMERCIALS
Nicolai Fuglsig
Sapeurs, Guinness ? AMV BBDO
First Assistant Director: Bob Wilkins
Waiting, FEMA ? Deutsch NY
First Assistant Director: Bob Wagner
Second Assistant Director: Rafa Sanz
Lauren Greenfield
Always #LikeAGirl, Always – Leo Burnett
First Assistant Director: Steve Carmendy
Second Assistant Director: John Meyer
Brendan Malloy
Emmett Malloy
The Huddle, Nike ? Wieden + Kennedy
Unit Production Manager: Line Postmyr
First Assistant Directors: Todd Thompson, Monty Greenlee
Second Assistant Directors: Jason Swanson, Mike Alberts
Second Second Assistant Directors: Gene Smith, Tami Kumin
Daniel Mercadante
Katina Hubbard
Sports Matter, Dick's Sporting Goods ? Anomaly
First Assistant Directors: Paul Chaput, Glen Moorman
Second Assistant Directors: Glen Moorman, Brook Barksdale, Jo Throckmorton, Adam Stern
We Are Not Alone, Facebook ? Wieden + Kennedy
First Assistant Director: Michael Jordan
Second Assistant Director: Adam Stern
Big Sister, Facebook ? Wieden + Kennedy
First Assistant Director: Paul Chaput
Second Assistant Director: Adam Stern
Noam Murro
Ahead of Their Time, Dodge ? Wieden + Kennedy Portland
First Assistant Director: Craig Owens
Second Assistant Director: Eric Topp
Second Second Assistant Director: Rob Nia
Empty Chair, Guinness ? BBDO NY
Unit Production Manager: James Veal
First Assistant Director: Craig Pinckes
Second Assistant Director: Patrick Cunningham
DOCUMENTARY
Dan Krauss
“The Kill Team”
John Maloof
Charlie Siskel
“Finding Vivian Maier”
Jesse Moss
“The Overnighters”
Laura Poitras
“Citizenfour”
Orlando von Einsiedel
“Virunga”
So no Fargo on this map.
Odd that documentaries are in here rather than with the rest of the features.
Surprising that neither of the Homeland nods are for the strongest episode of the season – “There’s Something Else Going On” (dir. Seith Mann).