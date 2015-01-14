DGA TV Nominations: Louis C.K., Jodie Foster, and Cary Fukunaga score nods

Directors Guild President Paris Barclay has announced the TV, documentary and commercial nominees for this year's DGA Awards.

“The spectrum of directorial excellence across today's nine television and documentary categories is revelatory for the breadth and depth in what each of these women and men have directed – from 30-second commercials to multi-hour miniseries,” said Barclay in a statement. “As fellow filmmakers, we”re inspired by the quality, imagination and creativity demonstrated by these impressive nominees; as audience members, we”re incredibly fortunate to enjoy the fruits of their labors. Our congratulations to all of the nominees.”

First-time nominees include Jodie Foster (“House of Cards,” “Orange is the New Black”), Cary Fukunaga (“True Detective”), Mike Judge (“Silicon Valley”), Lisa Cholodenko (“Olive Kitteridge”), Michael Wilson (“The Trip to Bountiful”) and Jill Soloway (“Transparent”). Winners will be announced Saturday, February 7, 2015 at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles at a ceremony hosted by Jane Lynch.

Full list below.

DRAMATIC SERIES

Dan Attias

Homeland, “13 Hours in Islamabad” (Showtime)

Unit Production Managers: Angela Phillips, Michael Klick

First Assistant Director: Nick Heckstall Smith

Second Assistant Director: Wendy Bledsoe



Jodie Foster

House of Cards, “Chapter 22” (Netflix)

Unit Production Manager: Boris Malden

First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Director: Annie Tan

Second Second Assistant Director: Tim Blockburger

Cary Joji Fukunaga

True Detective, “Who Goes There” (HBO)

Unit Production Manager: Carol Cuddy

First Assistant Director: Jon Mallard

Second Assistant Director: Scott August

Second Second Assistant Director: Cali Pomés

Additional Second Assistant Director: Nathan Parker

Location Manager: Batou Chandler

Lesli Linka Glatter

Homeland, “From A to B and Back Again” (Showtime)

Unit Production Managers: Angela Phillips, Michael Klick

First Assistant Director: Nick Heckstall Smith

Second Assistant Director: Wendy Bledsoe

Alex Graves

Game of Thrones, “The Children” (HBO)

COMEDY SERIES

Louis C.K.

Louie, “Elevator: Part 6” (FX)

Unit Production Manager: M. Blair Breard

First Assistant Director: Adam Escott

Second Assistant Director: Nick Vanderpool

Location Manager: Jeff Caron



Jodie Foster

Orange is the New Black, “Thirsty Bird” (Netflix)

Unit Production Managers: David Price, Neri Kyle Tannenbaum

First Assistant Director: Robert C. Albertell

Second Assistant Director: Joseph Turner

Second Second Assistant Director: Emily Evashevski

Location Manager: Lauri Pitkus

Mike Judge

Silicon Valley, “Minimum Viable Product” (HBO)

Unit Production Manager: Chrisann Verges

First Assistant Director: Nicholas Mastandrea

Second Assistant Director: Yumiko Takeya

Second Second Assistant Directors: Heidi Hinzman, Jessica Faires

Gail Mancuso

Modern Family, “Vegas” (ABC)

Unit Production Manager: Sally Young

First Assistant Director: Alisa Statman

Second Assistant Director: Helena Lamb

Second Second Assistant Director: Matthew W. Heffernan

Jill Soloway

Transparent, “Best New Girl” (Amazon Prime)

Unit Production Manager: Victor Hsu

First Assistant Director: Bill Purple

Second Assistant Director: Allan Monteiro Fortes

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINISERIES

Rob Ashford (Directed By)

Glenn Weiss (Live Television Direction By)

“Peter Pan Live!” (NBC)

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Susan Kopensky

Key Stage Manager: Lynn Finkel

Stage Managers: Peter Epstein, Jeffry Gitter, Andrew Gottlieb, Isiah James, Jeff Markowitz, Bill Miller, Cyndi Owgang, Jeffrey L. Pearl, Annette Powlis, Elise Reaves, Lauren Class Schneider, Tom Ucciferri, Karen Tasch Weiss

Lisa Cholodenko

“Olive Kitteridge” (HBO)

Unit Production Manager: David Coatsworth

First Assistant Director: Jesse Nye

Second Assistant Director: Mark Constance

Second Second Assistant Director: Elizabeth MacSwan

Uli Edel

“Houdini” (History Channel)



Ryan Murphy

“The Normal Heart” (HBO)

Unit Production Managers: Scott Ferguson, Erica Kay

First Assistant Director: Leo Bauer

Second Assistant Directors: Becky Chin, Amy Lauritsen

Second Second Assistant Directors: Heather Verbeke, Josh Muzaffer, Travis Rehwaldt, Brian Papworth

Location Manager: Kip Davis Myers



Michael Wilson

“The Trip to Bountiful” (Lifetime)

Unit Production Manager: Dominic Cancilla

First Assistant Director: Bobby Bastarache

Second Assistant Director: Rhonda Guthrie

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

Paul G. Casey

Real Time With Bill Maher, “#1226” (HBO)

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, David Fox

Dave Diomedi

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, “Episode #1” (NBC)

Associate Director: Maureen Smith

Stage Managers: Nicka Tolmasoff, Mike Kilkenny

Jim Hoskinson

The Colbert Report, “#11040” (Comedy Central)

Associate Director: Yvonne DeMare

Key Stage Manager: Mark McKenna

Stage Managers: Jeff Leib, Susan Schroer, Phyllis Digilio

Don Roy King

Saturday Night Live, “Host Jim Carrey/Musical Guest Iggy Azalea” (NBC)

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly



Chuck O'Neil

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, “Open?Carrying to the Midterms” (Comedy Central)

Associate Director: Paul A.J. Pennolino

Stage Manager: Craig Spinney



VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

Hamish Hamilton

“The 86th Annual Academy Awards” (ABC)

Associate Directors: Hayley Collett, Sandra R. Considine, Tim Kettle, Lori Margules, Michael Polito

Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Chris Hines, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Arthur Lewis, Roxanne Lozano, Ron Paul, Vince Poxon, Tammy Raab, Jason Seligman, Doug Smith, Jackie Stathis, Cheryl Teetzel Moore, David Wader, Debbie Williams, Ari Woog

Louis J. Horvitz

“The 37th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” (CBS)

Associate Directors: Jim Tanker, Michael Polito, Richard A. Preuss, Lisa R. Anderson

Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Phyllis Digilio, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Arthur Lewis, Joseph McCarthy, Tammy Raab, Doug Smith



Des McAnuff

“Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays” (HBO)

Associate Director: Sandra Restrepo Considine

Stage Managers: Andrea Naier, Matt Campbell



Rich Russo

“Super Bowl XLVIII” (FOX)

Associate Directors: Jacob Jolivette, Rich Gross

Stage Manager: Dominic Tringali



Glenn Weiss

“The 68th Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Stefani Cohen, Ricky Kirshner

Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Phyllis Digilio-Kent, Peter Epstein, Andrew Feigin, Lynn Finkel, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Jeffrey M. Markowitz, Joey Meade, Seth Mellman, Cyndi Owgang, Jeff Pearl, Annette Powlis, Elise Reaves, Lauren Class Schneider

REALITY PROGRAMS

Bertram van Munster

Jack Cannon

Elise Doganieri

The Quest, “One True Hero” (ABC)

Unit Production Manager: Mark Dziak

Associate Director: Dan Coffie

Stage Manager: Michael Gillis

Neil DeGroot

The Biggest Loser, “Episode 1613” (NBC)

Associate Director: Andy Nelson

Stage Managers: Tammy Oller, Dan Shepard

Steve Hryniewicz

Top Chef, “The First Thanksgiving” (Bravo)

Associate Director: Austin Sipes

Second Assistant Director: Ryan Turpin

Anthony B. Sacco

The Chair, “The Test” (Starz)

Adam Vetri

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge, “Welcome to the Gun Show” (CMT)

Associate Director: Ian Blankenship

Stage Manager: Richard Mercury Melendez

CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS

Paul Hoen

“How to Build A Better Boy” (Disney Channel)

Jonathan Judge

100 Things To Do Before High School, “Pilot” (Nickelodeon)

Unit Production Manager: Debra Spidell

First Assistant Director: Julian Petrillo

Second Assistant Director: Katey Wheelhouse

Second Second Assistant Director: Ceci Mak

Vince Marcello

American Girl: Isabelle Dances Into The Spotlight (Disney Channel)

Unit Production Manager: Avram Butch Kaplan

Joey Mazzarino

Sesame Street, “4504 Numericon” (PBS)

Associate Director: Ken Diego

Stage Managers: Shawn Havens, Theresa Anderson

Amy Schatz

Saving My Tomorrow, “Part 1 and 2” (HBO)

COMMERCIALS

Nicolai Fuglsig

Sapeurs, Guinness ? AMV BBDO

First Assistant Director: Bob Wilkins

Waiting, FEMA ? Deutsch NY

First Assistant Director: Bob Wagner

Second Assistant Director: Rafa Sanz

Lauren Greenfield

Always #LikeAGirl, Always – Leo Burnett

First Assistant Director: Steve Carmendy

Second Assistant Director: John Meyer

Brendan Malloy

Emmett Malloy

The Huddle, Nike ? Wieden + Kennedy

Unit Production Manager: Line Postmyr

First Assistant Directors: Todd Thompson, Monty Greenlee

Second Assistant Directors: Jason Swanson, Mike Alberts

Second Second Assistant Directors: Gene Smith, Tami Kumin

Daniel Mercadante

Katina Hubbard

Sports Matter, Dick's Sporting Goods ? Anomaly

First Assistant Directors: Paul Chaput, Glen Moorman

Second Assistant Directors: Glen Moorman, Brook Barksdale, Jo Throckmorton, Adam Stern

We Are Not Alone, Facebook ? Wieden + Kennedy

First Assistant Director: Michael Jordan

Second Assistant Director: Adam Stern

Big Sister, Facebook ? Wieden + Kennedy

First Assistant Director: Paul Chaput

Second Assistant Director: Adam Stern



Noam Murro

Ahead of Their Time, Dodge ? Wieden + Kennedy Portland

First Assistant Director: Craig Owens

Second Assistant Director: Eric Topp

Second Second Assistant Director: Rob Nia

Empty Chair, Guinness ? BBDO NY

Unit Production Manager: James Veal

First Assistant Director: Craig Pinckes

Second Assistant Director: Patrick Cunningham



DOCUMENTARY

Dan Krauss

“The Kill Team”

John Maloof

Charlie Siskel

“Finding Vivian Maier”



Jesse Moss

“The Overnighters”



Laura Poitras

“Citizenfour”

Orlando von Einsiedel

“Virunga”