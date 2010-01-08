Dharma and Democracy saved: State of the Union won’t conflict with ‘Lost’

01.08.10 9 years ago
President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address will not air on Feb. 2 and therefore will not conflict with the premiere of the final season of ABC’s “Lost.”
Somehow, it became newsworthy this week that Feb. 2 was one of the days under consideration for Obama’s first official State of the Union, prompting online uproar from “Lost” fans with genuinely confused priorities.
On Friday (Jan. 8), White House spokesman Robert Gibbs said the he didn’t expect a February 2 State of the Union, sending out waves of relief throughout the Internet and the Twitterverse.
“Lost” executive producer Damon Lindelof jokingly tweeted, “OBAMA BACKED DOWN!!!! Groundhog Day is OURS!!!!!!!” 
Lindelof followed that up by kidding, “Okay. So Obama didn’t technically “back down.” He leveraged Carlton and I to do something on the show. Two words. MORE FROGURT.”
There is no official word yet on when the State of the Union actually will be, so fans of the shows that will inevitably be preempted anyway have yet to fully mobilize.

TAGSABCBARACK OBAMALostPREMIERESTATE OF THE UNION

