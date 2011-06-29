Diablo Cody will make her directorial debut with ‘Lamb of God’

Considering her obvious talent and unique vision, it’s not surprising that Oscar winning screenwriter Diablo Cody is putting the keyboard to the side and heading into the director’s chair. Today, Mandate Pictures announced it was reuniting with Cody to finance her latest endeavor, “Lamb of God,” which will mark her directorial debut.

A comedy which sounds more like a dramedy, “Lamb” centers on a young, conservative and religious woman who has a crisis of faith after a plane crash. She then head to Las Vegas to live the life of a “sinner,” but somehow finds her way back to her faith. The production is on the fast track according to Mandate the casting process is already underway.

In a statement, Mandate President Nathan Kahane remarked, “Having been in the trenches with Diablo…on ‘Juno’ and ‘Young Adult,’ we immediately jumped at the opportunity to partner with [her] again. It”s an honor to be a part of Diablo”s transition as a director.”

Cody won the best original screenplay Oscar for “Juno” in 2008. She also scripted and co-produced the underrated “Jennifer’s Body” and the Jason Reitman helmed “Young Adult,” which should hit theaters later this year. Mandate also produced “Adult” which Paramount Pictures will distribute.

The creator of Showtime’s “The United States of Tara,” Cody wrote the premiere episode of the show’s current and final season.