Diane Birch goes goth on covers set with the Phenomenal Handclap Band

Diane Birch, whose 2009 debut, â€œBible Belt, was criminally overlooked, returns with a 7-song EP of cover tunes, Dec. 7. Tagged â€œThe Velveteen Age,â€ the collection pairs her with fellow Brooklynites, the Phenomenal Handclap Band, on a set of primarily British Goth songs from the likes of The Cure, Sisters of Mercy, Joy Division and This Mortal Coil.

Birch, who arranged the songs, picked material from her formative teen years. “Sitting in my bedroom with my headphones pressed into my ears till they hurt, each song gave me a weird kind of hope for my future. ?I would have never imagined I would get a chance to record them one day, let alone with some of my closest friends.” The cover art features a 16-year old Birch in a vintage Victorian wedding dress.

The set, out on S-Curve, will be followed by a new album of self-penned tunes by Birch.

“THE VELVETEEN AGEâ€ TRACKLIST:

â€¨This Corrosion (Sisters of Mercy)

â€¨Kiss Them For Me (Siouxsie & The Banshees) â€¨

Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen)

â€¨Atmosphere (Joy Division) â€¨

Primary (The Cure)

â€¨Tarantula (This Mortal Coil)

â€¨A Strange Kind of Love (Peter Murphy)

