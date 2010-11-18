Diane Birch goes goth on covers set with the Phenomenal Handclap Band

11.18.10 8 years ago

Diane Birch, whose 2009 debut, â€œBible Belt, was criminally overlooked, returns with a 7-song EP of cover tunes, Dec. 7. Tagged â€œThe Velveteen Age,â€ the collection pairs her with fellow Brooklynites, the Phenomenal Handclap Band, on a set of primarily British Goth songs from the likes of The Cure, Sisters of Mercy, Joy Division and This Mortal Coil.

Birch, who arranged the songs, picked material from her formative teen years. “Sitting in my bedroom with my headphones pressed into my ears till they hurt, each song gave me a weird kind of hope for my future. ?I would have never imagined I would get a chance to record them one day, let alone with some of my closest friends.” The cover art features a 16-year old Birch in a vintage Victorian wedding dress.

The set, out on S-Curve, will be followed by a new album of self-penned tunes by Birch.

“THE VELVETEEN AGEâ€ TRACKLIST:

â€¨This Corrosion (Sisters of Mercy)

â€¨Kiss Them For Me (Siouxsie & The Banshees) â€¨

Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen)

â€¨Atmosphere (Joy Division) â€¨

Primary (The Cure)

â€¨Tarantula (This Mortal Coil)

â€¨A Strange Kind of Love (Peter Murphy)
Â 

Around The Web

TAGSbible beltDiane Birchjoy divisionsisters of mercyThe Curethe phenonmenal handclap bandthe velveteen agethis mortal coil

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP