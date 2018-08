Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here it is. Diane Keaton. Ruining your beer pong games. Startling you with giggles. Dressed like a chaplain in the Old West. Interrupting you to take off her shoes. Interrupting herself to drink. Facing the wrong way. Glugging between chortles. Raising a glass to no one. Knocking over buckets. Announcing she won.

She won.

Sorry, Jimmy.