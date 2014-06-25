Diane Sawyer, George Stephanopoulos, and David Muir shifting roles at ABC News

After anchoring the ABC “World News” broadcast for almost five years, ABC has announced that Diane Sawyer has decided to move on. Rather than leaving the network entirely, Sawyer will be take on a new role at ABC News which will include “tackling big issues and extraordinary interviews.”

Starting on September 2nd, David Muir will be handling both Anchor and Managing Editor responsibilities at “World News.” Muir, an anchor for “20/20,” is not new to “World News” as his reports are regularly seen on the program. Muir is set to continue as an anchor for “20/20” moving forward. He will, however, give up the anchor chair of “World News Saturday” and “World News Sunday.”

Also coming as a part of this press release is the announcement that George Stephanopoulos has been promoted to Chief Anchor of ABC News. It will be his responsibility to handle special reports and breaking news, as well as to lead coverage of the 2016 presidential election. The press release states that Stephanopoulos is set to “add the duties” of this new position to his responsibilities at the network which includes working on “Good Morning America” and “This Week.”

Speaking of Sawyer in the press release, ABC News president James Goldston stated, “She is one of the giants of modern journalism. Her curiosity, passion and energy are unmatched, and I can”t wait to see where she”ll lead us next.”