Did ‘Big Brother”s final three all deserve to be fired?

It seems the fallout continues from the racist, homophobic and generally offensive comments made inside the “Big Brother” house this season. Now we know that not only have finalists Spencer and GinaMarie lost their jobs for the slurs they made (jury member Aaryn was also canned from her modeling agency), but so has the inoffensive Andy. Yes, Andy [warning: spoilers ahead].
According to the Atlantic Wire, Andy has been seemingly lost his job as a public speaking teacher for the crime of not standing up to his fellow hamsters when they started tossing around the nasty comments. I’m not sure what Andy was supposed to do, however. Given that so many people made racial slurs (in addition to Spencer, GinaMarie and Aaryn, Amanda and Jeremy also made hateful comments, and I’m sure I’m missing some other hamsters in my headcount), was he supposed to stand on a table and make a broad statement to a sizable segment of the house? Kick them in the back as they were evicted? Pray?
This kind of public shaming has become pretty de rigueur for bad celebrity behavior. When Paula Deen’s racist comments were exposed, she lost her TV show (well, actually her contract ended and wasn’t renewed, but close enough). Charlie Sheen, Gilbert Gottfried and a host of others have lost their jobs or seen deals fall apart after saying the wrong thing in a public space (or just saying it to the wrong people, who then leaked it to the media).
Of course, celebrities tend to land on their feet. Paula Deen has already started her comeback, Charlie Sheen (who made the comparatively benign mistake of calling his boss a troll and a warlock) has a new TV show, Mel Gibson (who made anti-Semitic comments after being pulled over) has new movies in the works, and Isaiah Washington (who made homophobic slurs about his “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star T.R. Knight) has a new TV show (“The Hundred” on The CW). But what about reality TV stars?
Granted, Andy (whose offenses didn’t seem to warrant dismissal anyway — although one commenter below says otherwise. The live feed sees all!) won “Big Brother.” For at least a little while, he won’t need a regular paycheck. That’s probably not true for his cast mates. The question is, do they deserve to be fired for their behavior outside of the office?
Spencer, who was even investigated by police for making some very obvious jokes about child porn while in the house, seemed absolutely befuddled when host Julie Chen hinted he’d made offensive comments while in the house. GinaMarie, who was more focused on being reunited with her wannabe showmance, Nick, was likely shocked when she learned her job has disappeared. Whether either of these two will learn from this hard life lesson is questionable.
Aaryn, whose racist comments were highlighted on the show and became a talking point during her exit interview, may have gotten the hint. In her last few weeks in the “Big Brother” house, she seemed less strident and argumentative. During her stay in the jury house, she struck up a friendship with one of her prime targets of racist commentary, Candice. There’s a chance she’s just scrambling to play nice while cameras are still rolling. She may have learned nothing more than to keep her nastier thoughts to herself.
Still, it’s tempting to feel a little sorry for anyone who walks onto a reality show with the best of intentions and emerges to find they’ve become a villain in the eyes of the public. Of course, that’s a risk that comes with signing that reality TV deal with the devil. But the real question is if any behavior — or more importantly, beliefs — will change.
Aaryn may not have to play nice for very long, if she is playing. She claims that she has meetings with six new modeling agencies thanks to her stint on “Big Brother.” It turns out fame, good or bad, is still more important than behaving yourself whether you’re famous or just “reality TV” infamous.
Do you think Spencer, GinaMarie, Aaryn and Andy deserved to lose their jobs?
Andy actually did make hateful comments of his own, especially toward Elissa. Her made a ton of inappropriate comments about her (mentally, physically, etc.), and even made a bigoted comment about her son being Puerto Rican. He did much more than just ignore others’ hateful words.
Unbelievable. What a disappointment.
And for what it’s worth, Reality Blurred quotes Andy’s interview in the Hollywood Reporter: “Andy addressed his comments about Elissa, saying, “some of the stuff I said might have been ridiculous or vulgar but at the same time I did comedy and things like that so people understand it’s my personality. I never said anything that I thought was super mean. I mean, ughhh, maybe a little toward Elissa. I never said anything I thought was really, really malicious or hateful or racial or things like that, like a lot of the controversy of the season stemmed from.””
That Atlantic Wire report is all sorts of wrong.
In an exit interview, Andy said that he was only an adjunct professor and was not working this semester anyway, so I guess technically he wasn’t “fired”. He didn’t know yet about the spring semester. The college note (on Facebook) says only that “Andy Herren has formerly worked for College of DuPage as a part-time instructor. He does not currently work for the College.”
Spencer was on unpaid leave of absence anyway to come on the show (his union contract wouldn’t allow him to take 3 months of vacation). He was not put on unpaid leave because of his BB actions. However, according to the latest statement from the Union Pacific Railroad ([www.uprr.com]), “Prior to Spencer Clawson being allowed to return from his Leave of Absence to active duty with Union Pacific Railroad, a formal investigation will be held under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement to determine the facts involving Mr. Clawson’s behavior on the Big Brother television show and online live feed. Based on the results of the investigation, Union Pacific will determine the appropriate action regarding Mr. Clawson’s employment status.” So he’ll probably get a slap on the wrist for his comments before being allowed to go back to work – the union will stick up for him, and it wasn’t a job-related issue (however ugly his statements were).
So really, of the final three, only one got fired (the other two are TBD).
Meanwhile, Aaryn learned that she was fired from her last agency, but said basically “who cares” as she’s already got 6 more agencies looking to hire her. I’d like to believe that she did have a change of heart in the jury house with Candice, but who knows.
Andy did say many horrible things. Talking about people behind their backs and even after they’ve been evicted. Talking about their families too. He is probably worse than Gina Marie and Aaryn because he is an educator and also a gay man who probably has experienced homophobia. He should be ashamed.
Well, Spencer did say things that pertain to job-related issues. He said he smoked pot all the time (though I don’t remember if he said that he smoked while on the job) and he once said that he allowed a woman to ride the train for free in exchange for sex. I can see how these can be seen as issues related to work ethics…
They all deserve to lose their jobs. As adults with cameras they know are running 24/7 they should be smart enough to keep their mouth shut!
First, Andy did not just say “a little” about Elissa – he went on and on with unadulterated hatred for two weeks… Second, it is one thing to keep quiet in order to avoid being a target, but a different thing to laugh and express verbal and body-language support while others say bigoted things – he sure seemed like he was condoning and enabling it. Third, he called women “c*&nts,” which is a terribly offensive misogynistic slur (analogous to “f&g”). Finally, he encouraged and condoned Amanda’s bullying, which should be a no-no for educators. In academia, one’s reputation is paramount. He should have known this.
I THINK THE FIRING OF ANYONE, WHILE ON A TV SHOW PLAYING A GAME IS AWFUL. PUT ON YOUR BIG GIRL PANTIES AND LIGHTIN UP.
THE PERSON I WAS REALLY CONCERNED ABOUT WAS SPENCER. THE CHILD PORN REMARKS AS WELL AS FREDDIE KRUGER REMARK. THINK ABOUT WHAT ALISSA SAID ABOUT AMANDA’S MEDS. SAID IT WAS THE SAME AS METH. WHY IS THERE NOT ANY MENTION OF THAT. I THOUGHT THAT WAS JUST AS BAD AS ALL THE RACIAL SLURS AND BULLING THAT WAS GOING ON!!!!!!!!!Write a comment…
STOP SHOUTING, SHERRY! GOOD GRIEF!
-Daniel
I’ve watched all seasons of the shows. This was by far the least favorite. House all scared and can not think for themselves. I think it was boring and no game play till the end.
Every person in that BB house this year, who thought they could say whatever came to mind was STUPID and should loose whatever it takes to get their attention. As for Spencer, who was generally laying around like a slug, his mouth opening up “jokes” as he calls it, about child Porn, should be investigated and loose friends because that was not just stupid, it was foul
I don’t know where else to post this, but having the Plastic surgeon come in and tell the jury how they should decide who to vote fore was just ridiculous. The jury did not, as far as I know, have any clue what went on behind their back and how horrible they were talked about. If they wanted to go by who they did or did not like, for whatever reason, that should have been their choice. Dr Will, IMO is just a self centered guy, who got lucky enough to win.
Public shaming?
You speak Ms Starr” as though racist bigoted comments warrant a lesser response?They are bigots,racists and vapid in just about every way..
Who didn’t they cover in terms of insults?The real article should have dealt with C.B.S not dealing with the responsibility it has to this country and our nation in terms of the messages and statements they indorse..This dreck is why other countries citizens laugh at our image and people..I travel the world and crap like this is what will have us circling the drain as a country..
National shaming?Really?Well It is the nation reacting..They spew in public,the network airs it and the masses reply..
In closing..Paula deen is a racist and made her bigoted comments and deserved every negative comment she got..Racism isn’t some light fluffy offense..People were hanged from trees in this country and the last words they heard before being murdered were probably close to the venom spewed by these bigots..Grow up and get serious about bigotry..