Did Kate Winslet says Sam Mendes is directing James Bond 23 in 2011?

As expected, MGM’s bankruptcy restructuring plan as approved by judge today, but there’s been little word from the now mini-lion and EON productions on the fate of the next James Bond adventure. Sam Mendes had been brought on as a “consultant” and was expected to direct the 23rd installment of the franchise, but that all went out the window when MGM’s financial troubles put everything on hold. Now, Mendes’ estranged wife, none the than Oscar winner Kate Winslet, appears to have spilled some major details.

Winslet and Mendes are publicly on good terms as any separated couple can be for the benefit of their children. While speaking to London’s The Daily Mail, Winslet revealed she was moving from New York City back to London so the kids can be closer to dad while he’s shooting the next Bond flick next year.

Winslet told the Daily Mail, “Sam is doing the next Bond film, all being well, and we”ll all be in England if that happens. It”s such a massive commitment for him and it”s not fair for him to commute backwards and forwards to New York from London. It would be impossible. The children will be there with me.”

The Oscar winner also laughed off any speculation she’d appear as a Bond girl although she didn’t rule out working with Mendes, who directed her in again in the future. They previously collaborated on the period drama “Revolutionary Road.”

The report also says Bond producer Barbra Broccoli and Mendes have seen actor Simon Russell Beale perform in the West End production of “Deathtrap” for a possible role in the untitled tentpole. Beale has appeared in such films as “Orlando,” “Hamlet” and “An Ideal Husband.”

None of this has been confirmed by either MGM or EON, but Winslet isn’t one to put out false rumors. More intriguing will be just who will release the next Bond film. Will MGM now merge with Lionsgate? Or, will the smaller company distribute their pictures with a new partner such as Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox or Sony Pictures? Even a master spy like 007 doesn’t have the answer to that mystery. Not yet anyway.

Look for continuing updates on the next James Bond film as news warrants on HitFix.

