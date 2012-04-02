Digging for gold in 2012’s first quarter

So, the first quarter of the release calendar is complete. If it doesn’t exactly feel that way, that’s because we tend to spend the first two months of every year fixating on the previous year’s movies still in the hunt for Oscar glory, giving short shrift to the freshly released right under our noses. For Oscar-watchers, at least, there’s a reason for that, though you can debate the chicken-or-egg root of it all: first-quarter films don’t tend to feature much in the awards race nearly a year later.
With voters’ memories notoriously short, studios rarely risk releasing top-category awards material this early in the year. You have to go back to 2000 to find a Best Picture nominee that hit theaters before April: “Erin Brockovich,” which rather impressively locked up an Oscar for Julia Roberts over a year in advance. Last year, only two eventual Oscar nominees — in any category — opened in the first quarter, though one of them eventually proved an above-the-line winner: “Rango” took Best Animated Feature, while fellow March baby “Jane Eyre” snagged a Costume Design nod. The year before, the animation and design were also the kindest fields to the first quarter: “Alice in Wonderland” and “The Wolfman” won in craft categories, while “How to Train Your Dragon” scored a nod in the toon race.
Slim pickings, certainly. Still, if we follow that pattern, it would appear that we’ve already seen at least one future Oscar nominee in theaters. And for those who care to suss out what it is, animation and design once more seem to be the safest areas to consider.
Right now, the only film worth considering as a potential winner in any category is last Friday’s release “Mirror Mirror.” My review was far from the only one to wax lyrical over the late Eiko Ishioka’s astonishing costume design work in Tarsem Singh’s lavishly stylized fairytale adaptation, which, however avant-garde, is in a more Academy-friendly corsets-and-ruffles vein than last year’s similarly inventive but overlooked Tarsem-Ishioka collaboration “Immortals.”
The memorably off-the-wall splendor of the “Mirror Mirror” threads — combined with peer sentiment for Ishioka herself, a revered former Oscar champ who fought through terminal cancer to complete her final film assignment — should ensure a posthumous nod, if not the statuette itself. Amazingly enough, despite the director’s reputation as a visual stylist, it’d be the first production or costume design mention for a Tarsem film; if it breaks that wall, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising to see another regular collaborator, Tom Foden, land an Art Direction nod for his remarkable work in the same film. (Meanwhile, you know Julia Roberts is notching up another Golden Globe bid.) Of course it’d help if box office was in the “Alice in Wonderland” stratosphere, but the first of this year’s Snow White riffs should perform just respectably enough to stay on the radar.
With domestic box office closing in on $200 million, we’ll likely be considering “The Lorax” as a possibility in the Best Animated Feature race all the way until the end of the year, even if reviews for the dayglo Dr. Seuss haven’t been ecstatic. Of course, 2008’s similarly scheduled Seuss pic “Horton Hears a Who!” was buried by Oscar time, despite stronger critical notices and only a slightly less formidable gross. With some voters in the hard-to-please animators’ branch likely to view its craft as insufficiently refined, “The Lorax” could be headed for a similar fate, but it depends on both the eventual number of nominees in this year’s field and the overall quality of the 2012 animation slate. (Meanwhile, Studio Ghibli’s gorgeous “The Secret World of Arrietty,” which I briefly highlighted last year, is a lower-profile candidate for a nom, but not necessarily a weaker one.)
The film that recent had no trouble breezing past “The Lorax” for the title of 2012’s highest grosser so far is a little teen-oriented fantasy called “The Hunger Games.” Perhaps you’ve heard of it. With better-than-expected reviews bolstering its cast-iron pop phenomenon status, the film will surely remain one of the industry stories of 2012, but it’s hard to see it making much of an impression on the Academy crowd: if the grey-haired voting majority never quite warmed up to a franchise as widely beloved, favorably reviewed and studded with tony actors as “Harry Potter” over 10 years, there’s little reason to think this darker, more difficult and more roughly crafted youth property will do the trick, even with a recent Best Actress nominee socking it in the lead. Chalk it up as a remote possibility for Costume Design and Makeup nods, at best.
Beyond that, we begins to enter the realm of wishful thinking and the odd bit of barrel-scraping. I’ve already written a paean to Rachel Weisz, whose luminous, career-best performance in “The Deep Blue Sea” is more than worthy of an Oscar nomination — it’d be a pretty stunning year for Best Actress category if the Academy somehow found five superior performances. But boutique distributor Music Box is largely untested in this realm; they’ll campaign, but getting voters to see and remember Terence Davies’s delicate chamber piece will be a mighty challenge. (While we’re about it, Simon Russell Beale deserves a Supporting Actor push for the film too, but let’s not try our luck.)
In some parallel universe, I’d love to imagine that failed foreign Oscar submissions like “Miss Bala,” “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia” and (as if) “The Turin Horse” will pick up a few compensatory nods a year later, a la “City of God,” but that’s unadulterated fantasy. So is a Best Actress nomination for Linda Cardellini in “Return” (which I recently discussed here), or an equally deserving Best Actor bid for Neil Maskell in “Kill List.” And I’m not just dreaming about arthouse invisibles: two of my favorite performances of the 2012 so far come from Channing Tatum in “21 Jump Street” and Paul Rudd in “Wanderlust.” I hardly need to explain why those guys won’t cross the Academy radar, though I’ll bet anything they’ll wind up nominating some dreary biopic impression a lot less accomplished than either of those fizzy comic turns.
Meanwhile, few titles seem less likely to land on the Oscar list next year than my favorite film to hit U.S. theaters in 2012’s first quarter: Australian debut director Justin Kurzel’s shattering true-crime drama “The Snowtown Murders.” (I reviewed it last year under its rather more elegant international title “Snowtown” — it also appeared on my 2011 Top 20 list.) In a just world, neophyte actress Louise Harris — unshakeable as a straw-eyed deadbeat mom who could eat Jacki Weaver for breakfast — would be the Best Supporting Actress contender to beat.
That my pick of the release calendar so far is a 2011 film in my mind — if I were to pick from films that actually bowed in 2012, “Mirror Mirror” would probably take my gold medal — is perhaps indicative of why the first quarter gets so little respect in the long run. But hey, dig around. What films and individuals have you marked with a mental Post-It note?
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Guy: Not to be to nit-picky, but “How to Train Your Dragon” also snagged a nomination for Score, which given how much slimmer the animation field is probably a more impressive nomination for an early release.
Wonderful write-up as always Guy. I haven’t seen a lot of releases this year, but of the few I’ve seen the ones I’d like to champion are firstly “The Grey”, which it would be nice to see score some recognition for either the sound work or for Neeson’s best performance in quite a long time.
Even less likely I think would be a nomination for Adrien Brody’s stellar performance in the otherwise uneven “Detachment”. The film hasn’t gotten the kind of buzz Tony Kane’s “American History X” received (that led to Ed Norton’s nomination) and the reviews haven’t been particularly favorable (though it has its champions. Brody is one of my favorite actors and it’s been a long time since he’s given a lead performance as impressive as this one, and while it’s a shame the film around him isn’t better, the actors might recognize that his performance manages to hold a very unfocused film together much better than it should. It’s unlikely, but if an unknown like Demian Bichir can get a nomination for a performance in a similarly small film released earlier in the year than surely a Brody has a fighting chance.
“if an unknown like Demian Bichir can get a nomination for a performance in a similarly small film released earlier in the year than surely a Brody has a fighting chance”
Not to be a buzzkill, but Bichir had a lot more people talking about his performance at the time of the film’s release than Brody does now. This is pure fantasy on your part, but I’m all for that!
DYLANS stole my number one pick…THE GREY for sound seems feasible and deserving. While Neeson is also deserving I don’t see anyone going for the genre piece a year later.
Guy you’ve taken over incontention from Kriss, heh heh.
I don’t see the Lorax, Hunger Games (it will have to be an incredibly week year for the the makeup category, which I doubt) nor Mirror Mirror earning oscar nods next year. This year came off to a slow start but I am anticipating alotta movies this summer and year’s end.
Too bad Roland Joffe’s latest “You and I” didn’t get a theatrical release or we would be talking about its chances in each category.
In all seriousness, the only two main competitors I think so far are Mirror Mirror in Costume and Arrietty in Animated. The Lorax was really terrible and the animators probably won’t respond strongly to it. At least Dreamworks and Pixar try and most succeed with their story and craft.
Having seen “Deep Blue Sea” today, Id say the performances are great from all three main actors (Weisz, Hiddleston, and Simon Russel Beale), but the movie itself I found to be rather forgettable and uninteresting.
A look at the documentary race could have us three contenders all ready with The Island President, Jiro Dreams of Sushi, and Bully. With the new rules I don’t know what to expect.
Yes, I should have touched on the documentaries more, but as you say, I have no idea how that’s going to play out this year.
I saw more memorable documentaries at SXSW this year than I did narratives. I’m interested to see what rises to the top now that SX and Sundance are behind us.
Also, I wouldn’t look past John Carter for some tech nominations. Obviously its a long shot for it in any category, but I wouldn’t say it is completely out of the running.
Visual Effects is the obvious place it could land, but I think that it will be overshadowed by a lot of the summer movies. Also, I have a feeling that this film will be completely forgotten by the end of the year – it just didn’t have much of an impact, box office or otherwise.
John Carter is gonna get ZERO nominations. Zilch. The only remote possibility is Giacchino’s magnificent score but the biggest box office flop in the history of Hollywood is surely not gonna get Oscar nominations. And I get the film is widely disliked and ridiculed inside the industry.
Though I also sense it won’t ultimately land anywhere, I should probably have mentioned John Carter. The fact that it already slipped my mind is perhaps telling.
“And I get the film is widely disliked and ridiculed inside the industry”
Thant didn’t seem to hurt The Wolfman
Mirror, Mirror definitely takes the gold for me as well for the first quarter of the year. In addition to the above mentioned (potential) nods for costume design and art direction (both richly deserved), I am also gonna throw my neck out for an original song nomination for the closing song “I Believe in Love”. Admittedly not a particularly good song per se (I happen to love its kitsch Bollywood sound) and most definitely not necessary to the plot of the film, but with the state of that branch, I can’t help but feel like this song could possibly earn one of the category’s more random noms (a la the out of the blue song from Rio.) It doesnt hurt that it is written by Alan Menken, and cheesy songs from family movies have a history of being nominated in this category, so it wouldn’t be that surprising. And it is catchy as hell and I happened to think it ended the film in a really fun non-sensical way.
So yeah, i am putting a mental post-it for best song as well (which may be just because i loved the film and cant help but blindly hope for it to be nominated in as many categories as possible, no matter how far-fetched. Lol) That is if there is even a best song category next year…
Actually, it isn’t an original song — it’s over 40 years old. Ever seen Milos Forman’a ‘Taking Off?’
[www.youtube.com]
Well shoot, then cross that one of the list LOL! I had never seen or heard of that film before, but thanks for posting the youtube link. It appears that it isn’t even the first “poppy” version of the song either, after seeing the cover version from Iranian singer Googoosh from the link. Oh well, seeing it reappropriated and remixed for the film only makes me like the song and its usage in the film more. :^) Thanks for the heads up Guy – just goes to show what an invaluable resource you are of all types of movie news!
My favorites of the year so far are The Grey and 21 Jump Street. I also liked Mirror Mirror and The Hunger Games but I have thought about the other two more. There’s definitely a lot to look forward to in the coming months, though.
Even from the trailers and pics alone I can say that the costumes in Mirror are jaw dropping. As they were in Immmortals. Its actually ridiculous that Tarsem hasn’t managed a single design nomination despite such unabashed lavishness at display in all his films. His films absolutely thrill with their look and the design work is a major factor.
The Turin Horse is my fantasy nom for Cinematography and Director. Honestly it is the kind of film where if a director would see it, he would fall to his knees in rapture. It is one the supreme auterist triumphs of the recent years.
The Grey has done reasonably well with the box office. They’re still thinking of doing an October re-release, right? Neeosn is great in it. He has 3-4 films out this year. So I think Neeson has an outside shot at a nom.
I know some people are clinging to this idea, but it’s never going to happen. (And the re-release isn’t confirmed, to my knowledge.)
I hate to agree with Guy in this particular situation, as I really liked the Grey and think Neeson deserves some recognition for the gravitas he lends to that part, but nonetheless it’s a genre film that’s well-liked but doesn’t rise above it’s genre and Neeson’s performance is probably to much of a Neeson performance for the actor’s to really spring for.
Sidestepping the Oscar consideration of “The Grey” for a moment, have you seen the film, Guy? Can’t recall coming across your opinion anywhere, and I’m quite curious.
I think The Grey is a possibility. Neeson’s performance is very autobiographical given his recent public tragedies. I think critics might be able to champion it.
The only really great film I´ve seen this new season is “Barbara” by Christian Petzold. I´m pretty sure this will be Germanys entry into the Best Foreign Language Film category, and I would bet a box of bavarian beer (or let´s probably choose one east german company – Hasseröder) that it will at least get a nomination.
Of course, you never know with this category, alaways risky to bet on it, especially that early. But anyway, “Barbara” deserves some recognition, excellent film.
Agreed — a wonderful film. I was limiting the conversation to theatrical releases ratyher than festival premieres, otherwise Barbara, Sister and Tabu would be way up in my list of 2012 favourites.
Isn’t Arrietty not eligible for a nod because its American release came well over a year after first playing in Japan. I recall a rule where a foreign film must be released the following calendar year after initial release. I could be (and hope I am) wrong. Arrietty is easily my favourite film so far this year.
You’re thinking, possibly, of the rule in the Best Foreign Language Film category, which requires that any submission must have been released in its home country in the 12 months preceding the submission deadline (1 October, usually). That doesn’t apply here.
So Miss Bala is technically a 2012 release in all categories except foreign language? The rules of that category continually flummox me.
The Secret World of Arrietty is my favorite movie so far this year, and my favorite performance is probably Adam Scott in Friends with Kids, a deeply flawed but mostly engaging movie.
Also, while I don’t know if she’s exactly Oscar-worthy, I very much enjoyed Kristin Scott Thomas in Salmon Fishing in the Yemen. I thought she stole the whole movie.
“Shut up, hacks!”
loved KST there.
Agreed — I’m still under UK embargo about Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, but I will say that she owns that film.
Other than what’s been mentioned…I was wondering about best song for HUNGER GAMES. I’m a huge ARCADE FIRE fan, and therefore love the ending of the movie with the song beginning right before the credits.
I don’t know about it’s chances (Being a credit song and all) but I wish someone could clarify if it was even written directly for the film and therefore eligible.
Yes, the Arcade Fire songs in The Hunger Games were written specifically for the film. Ditto those by Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, etc.
I actually really adore “Safe & Sound” but as of late, the Oscars like to shun big name current pop artists these days. Going back to 2006 I only really see Melissa Etheridge, MIA, and maybe Dido (and Beyonce wasn’t credited for the Dreamgirls songs). Before that year we had a lot more with Dolly Parton, Three 6 Mafia, Eminem, Counting Crows, etc.
And anyway, this is probably all irrelevant since it’s only the second song in the credits. But that Arcade Fire song is fantastic.
I could see The Hunger Games nabbing a pair of Sound nominations, much like Spider Man 2 or Pirates. Visuals, not so much.
“The Cell” did, in fact, receive a nomination for make up. The only nomination for a Tarsem film. Amazing. Ishioka should have her name etched onto a statue right now.
I’d actually love to see “The Hunger Games” up for costumes, since they were so pivotal. Not just the absurd Brazil-esque looks of The Capital, but the sleek designs of the arena, too.
I did actually write “it’d be the first production or costume design mention for a Tarsem film.” I haven’t forgotten The Cell’s makeup nod — it was robbed!
Any thoughts on “Bully” in the Best Documentary race?