Diggle from ‘Arrow’ steals Magneto’s hat, descends into the uncanny valley abyss

#Arrow #DC Comics
09.03.15

If you follow “Arrow” on Twitter, you”ve already seen Oliver”s new suit for the upcoming season. Now Diggle has joined in the upgrade fun, but something has gone horribly, horribly wrong.

Everyone knows character posters are Photoshopped. It”s normal and expected. But whoever was in charge clearly took David Ramsey”s head from one photo and Frankenstein”d it onto another one of his body. Necks don”t work like that!

Nice Magneto cosplay, though!

Image Credit: Twitter

His skin is eerily smooth, like he just stepped out of “Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within.” And those eyes! Those are the eyes of a man who has stared into the abyss and the abyss crawled up to French him.

What Photoshop horrors hath these eyes seen!?!

