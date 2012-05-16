Dimension acquires Heather Graham thriller ‘Compulsion’

Ever felt a sudden inexplicable urge to see late-’90s “It Girls” Heather Graham and Carrie-Anne Moss duking it out on the big screen? Now’s your chance.

Dimension Films has picked up U.S. rights to “Compulsion,” a new psychological thriller starring Graham and Moss as next-door neighbors who develop an intense and destructive relationship. The film, directed by Egidio Coccimiglio and co-starring Kevin Dillon and Joe Mantegna, is currently shooting in Ontario, Canada.

“The combination of a great script, two very strong female leads and a suspenseful tone and pace made ‘Compulsion’ a highly sought after project for the company,” said Weinstein Company co-chairman Bob Weinstein in a statement.

The project, based on a 1995 South Korean film entitled “301, 302,” focuses on the two central characters – one a “vivacious, calculating chef” with a strong need to be desired (Graham), the other a reclusive former child actress battling anorexia (Moss) – and how their respective obsessions ultimately clash and lead to bad things for all.

The film was written by Floyd Byars, with Academy Award-winning cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond (“Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “The Deer Hunter,” “The Black Dahlia”) also lending his talents.

Graham will next be seen in the porn drama “Cherry” opposite James Franco and Ashley Hinshaw, while Moss has “Silent Hill: Revelation 3D,” a sequel to the 2006 video game adaptation, releasing on October 26.



Does the project sound intriguing to anyone? Sound off in the comments!

