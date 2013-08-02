Director Len Wiseman drops out of ‘The Mummy’ reboot

(CBR)

Len Wiseman”s ‘Mummy’ reboot isn”t going forward after all – at least not with the director attached.

According to Variety, the ‘Underworld’ director has stepped away from his planned remake of ‘The Mummy’ at Universal Pictures. Those ever-pesky “scheduling conflicts” are the reported reasons for his departure. The website suggests Wiseman will devote “increasing time to his Fox TV series ‘Sleepy Hollow’.”

Despite Wiseman”s departure, Universal remains dedicated to the ‘Mummy’ reboot; it just needs a new director. Producers on the project include Sean Daniels, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci. The screenplay is written by Jon Spaihts of ‘Prometheus’ fame.