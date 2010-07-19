DirecTV rescues ‘Damages’ for two more seasons

Already credited with saving “Friday Night Lights,” DirecTV can now add “Damages” to its roster of resurrected critical favorites.

Sony Pictures TV and DirecTV announced on Monday (July 19) that a deal has been struck to bring “Damages” back for two seasons, with new episodes shooting next early next year.

“We”re excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television as we breathe new life into this outstanding drama,” states Patty Ishimoto, general manager of The 101 Network and vice president of entertainment for DirecTV. “It”s a win for our customers because only they will be able to see these new episodes and another great step forward for DirecTV as we continue to build our growing portfolio of exclusive, award winning programming.”

Yes, you read that statement correctly. Unlike “Friday Night Lights,” which has aired first on DirecTV and then, after a discrete window, has moved to NBC, “Damages” will air only on DirecTV.

“‘Damages’ is simply one of the best shows on television, and we’re grateful to DirecTV for the opportunity to produce more episodes of this groundbreaking show,” states Jamie Erlicht, president, programming and production, Sony Pictures Television.

Multiple Emmy winner Glenn Close and Emmy nominee Rose Byrne are signed on for the new seasons, with additional principal cast members also expected to return.

As part of the deal, DirecTV has also acquired broadcast rights to the show’s first three seasons.

In those first three seasons on FX, “Damages” has been a regular award season contender, earning Outstanding Drama Series nominations in 2008 and 2009. While the show dropped out of the Outstanding Drama Series field this year, it still picked up five acting nominations for Close and Byrne, plus Ted Danson, Lily Tomlin and Martin Short.

The show’s ratings never lived up to the admiration, but FX still has a classy statement in Monday’s press release.

“FX was very proud to have developed one of the best scripted series on television, but, in order to have a future, the show needed DirecTV and we are thrilled they stepped in,” states John Landgraf, President & General Manager, FX Networks, who also heads FX Productions. “Sony Pictures Television is a great production partner and we at FX Productions are excited for these next two seasons.”