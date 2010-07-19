DirecTV rescues ‘Damages’ for two more seasons

Already credited with saving “Friday Night Lights,” DirecTV can now add “Damages” to its roster of resurrected critical favorites.
Sony Pictures TV and DirecTV announced on Monday (July 19) that a deal has been struck to bring “Damages” back for two seasons, with new episodes shooting next early next year.
“We”re excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television as we breathe new life into this outstanding drama,” states Patty Ishimoto, general manager of The 101 Network and vice president of entertainment for DirecTV. “It”s a win for our customers because only they will be able to see these new episodes and another great step forward for DirecTV as we continue to build our growing portfolio of exclusive, award winning programming.”
Yes, you read that statement correctly. Unlike “Friday Night Lights,” which has aired first on DirecTV and then, after a discrete window, has moved to NBC, “Damages” will air only on DirecTV.
“‘Damages’ is simply one of the best shows on television, and we’re grateful to DirecTV for the opportunity to produce more episodes of this groundbreaking show,” states Jamie Erlicht, president, programming and production, Sony Pictures Television.
Multiple Emmy winner Glenn Close and Emmy nominee Rose Byrne are signed on for the new seasons, with additional principal cast members also expected to return.
As part of the deal, DirecTV has also acquired broadcast rights to the show’s first three seasons.
In those first three seasons on FX, “Damages” has been a regular award season contender, earning Outstanding Drama Series nominations in 2008 and 2009. While the show dropped out of the Outstanding Drama Series field this year, it still picked up five acting nominations for Close and Byrne, plus Ted Danson, Lily Tomlin and Martin Short.
The show’s ratings never lived up to the admiration, but FX still has a classy statement in Monday’s press release.
“FX was very proud to have developed one of the best scripted series on television, but, in order to have a future, the show needed DirecTV and we are thrilled they stepped in,” states John Landgraf, President & General Manager, FX Networks, who also heads FX Productions. “Sony Pictures Television is a great production partner and we at FX Productions are excited for these next two seasons.”
“with additional principal cast members also expected to return.”
What other principal cast members are there who could return? Frobisher’s story was tied up (again) at the end of Season Three, so I hope they don’t try to bring Ted Danson back this time. Pretty much everyone else is dead.
Absolutely ecstatic about this. While it never quite got it together in season two or three, boy did that first one work for me on every single level. I never enjoyed a season of television more. So here’s hoping this ten episode format aids in getting the show back to that quality.
And it’s always nice to have a coherent serialized mystery on television. Something tells me The Event is going to be more, for lack of a better word, gobbledygook than anything else.
Regarding the quote about others returning, I’m also pretty baffled. One hopes we won’t be seeing the adventures of Arthur Frobisher where he’ll be going. Also hoping that they’re done with the freaking ghosts.
I am extremely happy to hear that Damages gets 2 more season! … oh wait, they’re being taken from the public and not shown to anyone besides DirecTV customers? What a rip-off! I think thatâ€™s really tacky and almost as if DTV is saying “if you want it, come get it. for a cost of course”
I have been watching Damages since day 1, and am baffled by this news. I wanted them to get picked up by DirecTV because when it was first spoken of back in , they said it would air on regular TV afterwards like Friday Night Lights. But now that they are basically spitting in the faces of all the fans who do not have DTV, its pissing me off.
I really wish that AMC had gone after Damages instead of that POS show Law & Order. I will still watch the seasons of Damages on DVD, but will be cursing DirecTV until Damages ends its series.
…back in April***
Can you guys please save Heroes too? We have way more fans than FNL and Damages combined. Come on, call up NBC and strike another deal.
Looks like I’ll now be downloading the show. I wont go to DirecTv because they want more costumers. Damages is a brilliant show, but DirecTV are fucking asshats for pulling this move.
I wish DirecTV would pick up a season 3 of Terminator. Just saying.
Wow, unbelievable, never saw this coming. They even wrapped everything up at the end of Season 3 and it managed to get TWO more seasons. The producers had two seasons left in mind, so this is just absolutely wonderful. I love these characters and this series is just jaw-dropping amazing. THANK YOU DIRECTTV. Unexpected and really great news for one of the best series made.
Are you assholes seriously hating DirectTV for producing two more seasons of a canceled series? FUCK YOU. You can wait for it on DVD or download it, you pathetic whiners.
@ Fan Speaker: why do you have to be so rough? Do normal!
I actually think Fan Speaker’s statement is pretty dead on and appropriate. I seriously don’t know what the problem is; I don’t have DirectTV either, and will gladly wait for the DVDs (or go on iTunes if I’m desperate, which I probably will). The bottom line is, we’re geting two more seasons of “Damages” when many of us thought that the show was dead. Why hate on the company that saved the show? That’s like beating up on the paramedic or doctor who’s trying to save your life.
Very happy that “Damages” was spared the axe, although I do not have DirectTV and will have to wait for DVD (or iTunes, if I’m really desperate). It surprised me to read that Damages was not nominated for Best Drama this year, as this past season was miles better than Season 2.